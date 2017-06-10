North Carolina governor presses lawmakers to redraw maps now

“After Monday’s unanimous opinion from the U.S. Supreme Court upheld that the Republican legislature drew a racially gerrymandered map that diluted the votes of North Carolinians, what more guidance is needed?” It does note, in a footnote at the end, that Governor Cooper “does not join this brief”, adding that he “does not object” to the views spelled out on the two questions by lawyers for the two voters.

It was called a special session, but there can’t be anything special about a session that never commenced.

Democrats hope new district maps will help them break the Republican stranglehold on the state legislature. Ralph Hise and Rep. David Lewis said in a release. When it came time for the clerk to read the governor’s proclamation, thereby making the session viable, North Carolina House Speaker Tim Moore (R-Cleveland) ruled that the “extra session” was unnecessary and invalid, in part because lawmakers already are in their annual work session.

The courts have yet to give the legislature direction on this matter, and we will be prepared to undertake a thorough redistricting process with ample notice and opportunities for public input when they do.

North Carolina lawmakers are gaveling in a special session demanded by Democratic Gov. Roy Cooper to redraw General Assembly districts following a U.S. Supreme Court decision this week.

Cooper’s decision comes after the Supreme Court ruled unanimously on Monday that 28 state legislative seats were drawn with an improper eye toward the racial makeup of their constituents. Cooper cited Republican-approved laws cutting income and corporate tax rates dramatically, creating taxpayer funded grants for students to attend private schools and blocking local gay-rights ordinances through House Bill 2. They’ve also celebrated the Supreme Court’s ruling as a victory because justices vacated an order for special elections to remedy the racial gerrymanders.

Over the years, the Supreme Court has taken up numerous cases over race-based redistricting – the most recent in North Carolina – where it rejected the packing of two congressional districts with predominantly black voters in order to minimize their votes in other districts.

Another possibility is a special election sometime next year.

Cooper and his Democratic allies say GOP leaders still remain under a court order to draw new maps and the General Assembly should act now.

The Senate rejected Cooper’s special session shortly after the House. If they believe so strongly they’re serving the people, what are they afraid of?

And when the official proclamation made it over to the General Assembly, Republican leaders there made clear they don’t want it to happen at all. Although Cooper set a 14-day timeline for drawing new maps, the length of any special session would be up to the legislature.

The court has never declared flatly that no such constitutional case could ever go forward, but it has said it has not been able, so far, to find a workable formula on how to judge when there has been too much emphasis on party advantage in the redistricting process that takes place after every ten-year Census.

We have been operating under unconstitutional legislative maps for the past five years.