North Korea claims test of new cruise missile to target warships

SEOUL, South Korea (AP) – North Korea said Friday it has test-launched a new type of cruise missile capable of striking USA and South Korean warships “at will”, as South Korea found a suspected North Korean drone near the tense border between the rivals.

“We assess that North Korea meant to show off its various missile capabilities, display its precise targeting capability, in the form of armed protests against ships in regard to US Navy carrier strike groups and joint naval drills”, a South Korean military spokesman explained.

The missiles were launched Thursday morning from the North Korean coastal city of Wonsan and flew about 200 km, South Korea’s Office of Joint Chiefs of Staff said.

After a provocative North Korean missile launch in 2003, China completely cut off its supply of oil to North Korea for three days, and in no time the Kim regime caved to global demands and sat down for Six Party Talks on nuclear disarmament.

“The advancements in the last six months have caused great concern to me and others in the advancement of and demonstration of technology of ballistic missiles from North Korea“, said Syring.

China – the North’s sole major ally and economic lifeline – announced in February a suspension of coal imports from the North, choking-off a key source of hard currency for Pyongyang, which has rattled the region with an increasingly aggressive weapons programme.

Presidential National Security Office chief Chung Eui-yong told reporters Friday THAAD was a decision made to protect South Korea and us troops from North Korean threats, and that Seoul will not treat the matter lightly just because there has been a transition of power.

While most North Korean drones are unsophisticated and can be eliminated with surface-to-air missiles, the South is also believed to be developing directed energy (laser) weapons to destroy unmanned systems, as drones have the potential to be used for far more nefarious purposes than spying.

An undated photo made available by the North Korean Central News Agency (KCNA), the state news agency of North Korea, shows the test-fire of a ballistic rocket equipped with precision guidance system, at an undisclosed location in North Korea (reissued Jun. 8, 2017). That was in response to a spate of recent ballistic missile tests which violate United Nations sanctions.

“THAAD is something that’s important to not only protect US forces, to protect our alliance, and.help to further strengthen the region”, Nauert said, declining to comment on reports of the delay in the deployment of four additional THAAD launchers.

According to the US Energy Information Administration’s (EIA) latest brief, coal shipments from North Korea to an unnamed country fell from 1.4 million tonnes, worth $126 million, in January to zero in April. China, along with Russian Federation, has repeatedly expressed opposition to the THAAD deployment, saying it will do nothing to help ease tensions with North Korea.

“The US trusts the [South Korean government’s] official stance that the THAAD deployment was an alliance decision and it will not be reversed”, a Pentagon spokesman said.

China has called on Pyongyang to suspend its testing while calling on the U.S. to stop military exercises on and near the Korean Peninsula, which North Korea sees as a threat to its sovereignty.