North Korea says it tested new anti-ship missile

Pyongyang on Friday hailed the successful test of a new type of surface-to-ship cruise missile, which it said was created to hit “any enemy group of battleships” that threatened North Korea.

“The decision to introduce THAAD was made to protect South Korea and the USA forces in South Korea from a growing threat from the North“.

Chung said South Korea would discuss measures to strengthen its alliance with the United States and address the growing threat from North Korea’s weapons programmes during a summit between Moon and US President Donald Trump set for late June.

It’s been confirmed that a joint event between South and North Korean civic groups commemorating the landmark June 15 Declaration will not be going ahead.

It said leader Kim Jong Un observed the launches and that the missiles “accurately detected and hit” floating targets at sea after making “circular flights”. They flew for about 200 kilometers and splashed down in the Sea of Japan, outside Japan’s exclusive economic zone.

“We believe North Korea has demonstrated its anti-denial deterrence capabilities in response to the joint military exercise in the East Sea [Sea of Japan]”, where USS Carl Vinson and Ronald Reagan participated in a joint exercise last month, Seoul’s Joint Chiefs of Staff Spokesperson Col. Roh Jae-cheon said in a briefing.

The North Korean missile tests present a hard challenge to new South Korean President Moon Jae-in, who has expressed a desire to reach out to the North.

North Korea is on track to conduct a record number of missile tests this year, with the ultimate goal of developing an intercontinental ballistic missile (ICBM) capable of delivering a nuclear warhead to the continental United States.

Moon said after the new launches that his government “won’t back off even a single step and make any compromise” on the issue of national security.

The North in following weeks launched a solid-fuel midrange missile that can be fired on shorter notice than liquid fuel missiles, and also what it descried a new “precision-guided” missile, which experts say is designed with a maneuverable terminal stage meant to frustrate missile defense systems like the U.S. Terminal High Altitude Area Defense that is being deployed in South Korea.

In 2014, South Korea said three unmanned drones from North Korea were found in border towns.

North Korea owns around 300 unmanned aerial vehicles of different types including reconnaissance, target and combat drones, the United Nations said in a report past year.

"The drone found this time looks sloppy but slightly more slender than previous ones", a South Korean military official told Reuters on condition of anonymity, because he was not authorized to speak to the media. "It will pose a considerable threat to US and South Korean navies", he said.

North Korea has conducted two nuclear tests and numerous tests of various missiles since the beginning of past year, in defiance of United Nations sanctions.

South Korean military spokesman Roh Jae-cheon said the launch was meant to show off Pyongyang’s widening array of missiles and also its “precision strike capabilities” on ships in response to the joint drills.