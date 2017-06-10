North Korea test-fires four anti-ship missiles

The official North Korean news agency KCNA said Pyongyang launched several land-to-sea missiles early Thursday, under the supervision of leader Kim Jong Un.

“This new-type cruise rocket is a powerful attack means capable of striking any enemy group of battleships” attempting to attack North Korea and can be used “at will”, the North’s official Korean Central News Agency said.

North Korea has ordered three ballistic missile launches, a surface-to-air missile, and now Thursday’s cruise missile tests since South Korea’s new President Moon Jae-in took power in early May.

South Korean President Moon Jae-in, a liberal who has expressed a desire to reach out to Pyongyang, said during a National Security Council meeting he “won’t back off even a single step and make any compromise” on the issue of national security.

Rodong Sinmun, the official daily of the Workers’ Party of Korea, in an article said the latest series of weapons tests show that the country is not too far away from test-firing an ICBM, reports Efe news.

“North Korea fired several unidentified projectiles, assumed to be surface-to-ship cruise missiles, this morning in the direction of the East Sea from the vicinity of Wonsan, Gangwon Province”, the Joint Chiefs of Staff (JCS) said.

The deployment of the controversial missile defense system, which the Chinese government has expressed strong opposition to, was agreed previous year by the US and South Korea and is set to cost $1 billion – a payment the United States has said it will cover.

South Korea’s military spokesman, Roh Jae-cheon, said the launch was meant to show off Pyongyang’s widening array of missiles and its “precision strike capabilities” against ships – in response to the recent joint drills conduct by his country and the United States.

Moon had also promised to review the deployment of the THAAD system in South Korea, a decision that was made by the government of his conservative predecessor, Park Geun-Hye. They flew for about 200 kilometers and splashed down in the Sea of Japan, outside Japan’s exclusive economic zone.

Nations that are “concerned” by North Korea’s continuous missile tests should refrain from taking “any action that could escalate regional tensions”, China’s Foreign Ministry said on June 8. Analysts say the latest test appeared to be aimed at keeping up pressures on Moon to wrest concessions.

Rand Corporation defense analyst Bruce Bennett told VOA that the missiles in Thursday’s test were probably too small to be able to carry a nuclear warhead.

North Korea has conducted dozens of missile tests and tested two nuclear bombs since the beginning of 2016 in defiance of UN Security Council resolutions.

Pyongyang said it would continue with missile tests until the US makes the right choice, suggesting an openness to dialogue.

Almost a year ago, leaders in Seoul and Washington agreed that USA forces would deploy the THAAD system in South Korea.

North Korea often accuses South Korea of kidnapping its citizens or enticing them to defect to the South.