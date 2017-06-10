North Korea tests more missiles to provoke the South and US

His decision to suspend the installation could strain relations with the White House, which has taken a hard line in confronting North Korea and its nuclear weapons program.

South Korean President Moon Jae-in speaks as he presides over a meeting of the National Security Council at the presidential Blue House in Seoul, South Korea, Thursday, June 8, 2017.

The missiles represent the fourth new missile system North Korea said it has introduced and successfully tested this year, sending a defiant message that it will continue to pursue a weapons program that has rattled its neighbors and Washington.

They landed in waters between the Korean Peninsula and Japan, where United States aircraft carriers USS Carl Vinson and USS Ronald Reagan participated in joint exercises with the South Korean navy that ended earlier this week.

Of the North’s missile test, South Korea’s Joint Chiefs of Staff said in a statement that the launch came from the North Korean eastern coastal town of Wonsan, and that the projectiles likely flew about 125 miles with an apogee of more than 1 mile. North Korea fired several suspected short-range anti.

In the past, when North Koreans rescued from South Korean waters have chosen to stay in the South, North Korea has accused South Korea of holding them against their will.

President Donald Trump has repeatedly urged China, North Korea’s main benefactor, to crack down on trade with North Korea and fully implement global sanctions against the Kim regime, but it is not clear that Beijing is doing so, analysts say.

North Korea unveiled a number of new weapons at a massive military parade on April 15 to mark the anniversary of the birth of the state’s founding leader and has since tested some of them. Analysts say the latest test appeared to be aimed at keeping up pressures on Moon to wrest concessions.

The volley of surface-to-ship cruise missiles North Korea launched off its east coast earlier Thursday were “much slower” than ballistic missiles and can be shot down by anti- aircraft guns, Korea Defense Network analyst Lee Il-Woo said.

Moon has sought to expand cross-border civilian exchanges as a way to improve ties, but North Korea on Monday rejected a Seoul civic group’s offer to provide anti-malaria supplies to protest South Korea’s support of fresh United Nations sanctions adopted last week. The two other fishermen who want to return home will be repatriated.

Pyongyang often accuses Seoul of kidnapping its citizens or enticing them to defect to the South.

Kim has been pushing ahead with his weapons program at a rate that has alarmed analysts and policymakers, ordering the launches of a variety of rockets that appear to be part of his ambition to obtain an intercontinental ballistic missile capable of reaching the US mainland.

“We will provide education for them to settle in South Korea, for a certain period of time, as is usual for North Korean defectors”, the official said.

The technological advances that North Korea has demonstrated in the last six months were of “great concern”, the head of the U.S. Missile Defense Agency, Vice Adm. James Syring, said in Washington on Wednesday.