Not again! Venus sent packing by Bacsinszky in Paris

Muguruza, who was seeded No. 4 in Paris, beat Serena Williams in the French Open final a year ago.

Mladenovic is ow now face Timea Bacsinzky in the last eight after the Swiss came from a set down to beat Venus Williams of the United States, the 2002 French Open champion, 5-7, 6-2, 6-1.

Williams, who turns 37 this month, earned all of those titles at Wimbledon or the U.S. Open. For Muguruza, being the defending champion in Paris and spending a whole year being the French Open title holder weighed down on her.

“Kiki, Kiki!” yelled the crowd as Mladenovic, a player born to Serbian parents and who speaks good English and cheers herself up in Italian, negotiated her way through the 1hr 59min clash at Roland Garros.

All four of the day’s fourth-round matches pitted one woman who has won at least one major trophy (Muguruza, Venus Williams, Svetlana Kuznetsova and Samantha Stosur) against a woman who has not.

Bacsinszky opened up a 4-0 lead in the third set before wrapping up the match.

The Spaniard stormed off court wagging her finger at the vocal crowd, while Mladenovic celebrated nearly as if she had won the tournament, running to shake hands with French federation president Bernard Giudicelli. “The courage and the force you give me is just unimaginable”.

Muguruza’s exit means that there will be a new Grand Slam champion at this year’s tournament.

Whether Mladenovic’s back will hold up might be the key to the match as she will need her powerful serve to keep the Spanish fourth seed on the back foot.

Mladenovic overcame her struggles on serve to eliminate Muguruza 6-1 3-6 6-3 despite making an astonishing 16 double faults, leaving last year’s victor complaining about the fiercely partisan crowd on Court Suzanne Lenglen. “It’s all behind me now, so whatever happens in this tournament is not necessarily my concern anymore”. The 24-year-old improved to 15-3 on the clay in 2017 and earned her sixth lifetime Top 5 win despite delivering well over a baker’s dozen of double-faults over the course of the one hour and 59-minute contest. “But I will try”.

Nadal secured victory on his third match point when he pushed Bautista Agut to the back of the court with a big forehand that his countryman could only pat back into the net at full stretch.

"The crowd today was a little bit tough for me", said Muguruza.

“The crowd today was a little bit obviously tough for me. I understand. I just think that they were a little bit – sometimes should be a little bit more respectful”, Muguruza said, noting that the chair umpire repeatedly had a hard time quieting the premises.

The 14-time major victor is yet to drop a set, conceding just six games in the last two rounds as he strives to become the first man to win 10 titles at a single Grand Slam. Fernando Verdasco easily got past No. 22 Pablo Cuevas 6-2, 6-1, 6-3. There are very few girls who can claim that. “It’s thanks to you that I’m through and we’re in the quarters, yeah!”

“It’s gonna sound weird, but I’m actually happy that this stage kind of the year is done, because I wanted to go as far as possible”. Why is the King of Clay the No. 4 player in this tournament again?

Second seed Karolina Pliskova was the most notable victor, while Elina Svitolina, Petra Martic and Veronica Cepede Royg also progressed to the last 16.

Reigning champion Novak Djokovic of Serbia is also through after beating Albert Ramos-Vinolas of Spain 7-6, 6-1, 6-3. And as Muguruza walked to the locker room after her defeat, she wagged a finger toward the stands before bursting into tears during her post-match interview.