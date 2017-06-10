Not likely to be summoned again by JIT soon: Hussain Nawaz

Talking to newsmen after being grilled by the six-member Joint Investigation Team, he hoped that he would not be summoned again by the investigative body assuring that he would come again provided summons were issued in this regard. Similarly, he said, PML-N MNA Tallal Chaudhry had questioned the inclusion of the representatives of the military in the JIT.

He said that this was his fifth appearance, adding that he would appear again if summoned, in order to abide by the law.

The premier’s son also said that he has no intention to contest in the upcoming election. He said there were concerns about the certain members of the JIT and the Supreme Court had been informed.

Hussain Nawaz said that he was also thankful to the media personnel for keeping the nation aware of the situation despite the heat and fasting in Ramazan.

Replying to a question regarding leaked picture, Hussain Nawaz said only those who leaked it know why they did it. “We (PML-N) will continue to cooperate with JIT despite objections”, uttered the fervent aide.

Kirmani claimed the Sharif family was rigorously investigated during the regime of Gen (retd) Pervez Musharraf but no wrong-doing was proved.

Addressing a press conference outside his Bani Gala residence, the PTI chief reposed full confidence in the apex court and the JIT, saying he had given a call for his party activists to be ready for public protests to support the Supreme Court if the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) opted to physically attack state institutions.

On Thursday, Hassan Nawaz, the younger son of PM Nawaz, appeared before the JIT for the second time and recorded his statement during the investigation that lasted for nearly five-and-a-half hours.

Accompanying Hassan, Kirmani had lashed out at the “character assassination” of the prime minister’s family while talking to the media.

The JIT has held lengthy sessions to find out the financial transactions behind the Sharif family’s properties.

Mr Chaudhry, who himself had been given the task to prepare the case, said that he would file the petition on Saturday so that the Supreme Court could take it up on Monday.

It is worth mentioning here that the JIT has been given sixty days to probe the Sharif family’s properties and the money trail behind it as part of the verdict announced in the Panama Papers case.