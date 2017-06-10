Novak Djokovic gets blown out in straight sets at French Open

Wawrinka overcame a spirited challenge from Murray to seal the semis in a five-set marathon at Roland Garros.

In his quarter-final against Djokovic he managed just a single game, but is confident it will be a different story here.

“I think the chase, it’s awesome, right?”

The standards did not drop in a compelling fourth set, in which there were no breaks of serve.

Wawrinka strikes his forehands with sheer brute force, while his single-handed backhand is one of the most majestic shots in tennis.

The fourth set went with serve, Wawrinka always just ahead, but the Swiss played a superb tiebreak, winning a brutal rally at 4-3, then capitalising on a rare Murray error before walloping away a forehand return victor.

A year ago, Djokovic became the first man in almost a half-century to claim a fourth consecutive major championship and completed a career Grand Slam at Roland Garros.

Nadal and Thiem were scheduled to play in the second semifinal Saturday, after the stadium was cleared because separate tickets were sold for the day’s two marquee matches.

Djokovic piled on the pressure when Thiem served at 4-5 and he had his man in trouble at 15-40.

Dominic Thiem is under no illusions about the size of the task ahead of him as he chases his first grand slam title.

“Djokovic outplayed like never before”, read a headline in the Politika daily, which lamented his “inglorious farewell to last year’s title”.

American tennis great John McEnroe accused Novak Djokovic of giving up in his stunning French Open exit at the hands of Dominic Thiem on Wednesday.

While the world number one has dropped three sets, including the opener to Kei Nishikori in the quarter-finals on Wednesday, Wawrinka has romped through the draw. “I was always playing aggressive and hitting the ball when I had a chance”.

The fourth-seeded Nadal, a nine-time champion at Roland Garros, was leading 6-2, 2-0 when Carreno Busta stopped.

– Wawrinka’s tally of unforced errors mounted to 58 after three hours of action on Court Philippe Chatrier. You know, that was a very high intensity match.

Halep will face off in today’s semi against second seed Karolina Pliskova, who booked her spot with a 7-6 (7-3), 6-4 defeat of Frenchwoman Caroline Garcia.

“There are two ways of seeing things and I chose to be positive, knowing that I was dominating”, said Wawrinka, who has won the three grand slam finals he has contested.

“Stan won it at the beginning of the second set, when he was rattled, inevitably after the first set which he should have won, Murray wasn’t able to get the break at the start of the second set”. At the same time it was windy out there, and he didn’t play on the centre court before that match.

Suddenly, he got back on track, taking the third set to nose in front.

Nadal’s topspin caused problems for his sixth-seeded rival throughout the match, and his experience also paid off.

Rafael Nadal is just two wins away from an unprecedented 10th Roland Garros championship.

In those later matches, No. 30 Timea Bacsinszky of Switzerland will face unseeded Jelena Ostapenko of Latvia, with both players celebrating birthdays on Thursday: Ostapenko’s 20th, Bacsinszky’s 28th.