Novak Djokovic wants to develop something special with coach Andre Agassi

Record nine-time victor Rafael Nadal and title-holder Novak Djokovic set off Monday ahead of a French Open collison course, while champions past and present meet in the women’s first round.

After parting ways with his entire training staff earlier this month and announcing that the 47-year-old Agassi would coach him at the French Open, Djokovic began his title defense at Roland Garros with a straight-set win over Marcel Granollers on Monday.

Rafael Nadal launched his quest for a record 10th French Open title with a 6-1, 6-4, 6-1 win over Frenchman Benoit Paire yesterday.

Next up for Djokovic is a clash with Portugal’s Joao Sousa who beat Janko Tipsarevic of Serbia 4-6, 7-6 (7/3), 6-2, 6-2. On paper, Rafael Nadal is the overwhelming favourite to win an unprecedented 10th French Open title.

Paire, described prior to their encounter on Court Suzanne Lenglen as a risky opponent by Nadal, played with more freedom in a closer second set as the Spaniard lost his edge.

“So I’m happy with that, and it gives me a little more freedom to spend more time working on my game tomorrow and playing hopefully even better on Wednesday”.

American 25th-seed Steve Johnson was pushed all the way by Yuichi Sugita of Japan before he prevailed 6-3 6-3 6-7 (4-7) 6-7 (3-7) 6-3, in a match that started on Sunday. “I just say thanks to them for everything that they do for me, and I feel great every time that I have the chance to be back here and to see all of them”.

The world No. 2 has played himself into some decent form over the clay season, reaching the final in Rome on May 21, and this was a solid if unspectacular performance.

“Andre has left already. I saw that there were similarities in the ways we think”, said Djokovic.

He will take on Netherlands’ Robin Haase in his next match but after being broken twice by Paire on Monday, he insists there is one key area he needs to improve on.

The 18th-seeded Kyrgios hit 20 aces on his way to a 6-3, 7-6 (4), 6-3 victory.

“Not only that but Francesca is a legend and I was very excited to play on Philippe Chatrier court with her”, said Muguruza. “It was not the best thing obviously but I promise you I will come back and will fight until the end”. “No matter whom I play it’s going to be hard”.

Whatever benefits Novak Djokovic might derive from Andre Agassi’s coaching here at the French Open, the world No2 will have to enjoy the experience while he can. He was later greeted by Djokovic’s former co-coach, Boris Becker, another retired multiple grand slam victor.