Novavax, Inc. (NVAX) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.02 EPS

Cantor Fitzgerald “Initiates Coverage On” Novavax Inc (NASDAQ:NVAX) in a research note issued to investors on 12/16/16 to Neutral with price target of $2. The rating was maintained by FBR Capital with “Outperform” on Friday, September 16. This is according to a simplified 1 to 5 scale where 1 represents a Strong Buy and 5 a Strong Sell. The company now has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.61. The average volume stands around 6.29 million shares. (NVAX) have 290.99 million outstanding shares now held by all its shareholders, including share blocks held by institutional investors and restricted shares owned by the company’s officers and insiders.

The stock’s 50 day moving average is 0.93 and its 200 day moving average is 1.22. The high and low revenue estimates for the current quarter are $6.6 Million and $5.5 Million, respectively. Moreover, Quantitative Investment Management Llc has 0.12% invested in the company for 3.78 million shares. For the current year the company’s revenue estimates are $25.11 Million compared to low analyst estimates of $22 Million and high estimates of $29.2 Million according to 6 number of analysts. Novavax had a negative return on equity of 189.14% and a negative net margin of 1,908.41%. During the same quarter a year ago, the business earned ($0.29) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Novavax will post ($0.61) earnings per share for the current year.

Novavax Inc (NASDAQ:NVAX) institutional sentiment decreased to 0.61 in Q4 2016. If you are accessing this piece on another domain, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of USA & global copyright laws. Combining all the recommendations on Novavax, Inc. The stock’s quarterly performance specifies a shift of -26.90%, and its last twelve month performance is stands at -83.84% while moved -17.83% for the past six months. (NASDAQ:NVAX). Price T Rowe Associates Md owns 45,700 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Over the past 2 quarters, the stock is down -17.83%, compared with a fall of almost -26.90% for 3 months and about 44.41% for the past 30 days. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders bought 105,000 shares of company stock worth $90,800 in the last ninety days. Earnings per share serves as an indicator of a company’s profitability.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Novavax by 38.3% in the first quarter.

In terms of Novavax, Inc. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of Novavax by 2.7% in the first quarter. The company posted an earnings surprise of 5.9%. Credit Suisse AG increased its stake in shares of Novavax by 37.1% in the first quarter. They now have a Dollars 1 price target on the stock. 4 brokerage firms are now covering Novavax, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVAX) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Novavax Continues To Demonstrate Bright Growth Prospects In 2017″ on June 05, 2017, also Fool.com published article titled: “Here’s What’s Driving Up Novavax, Inc”. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,400,960 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,073,000 after buying an additional 371,295 shares during the period.

Novavax, Inc is a clinical-stage vaccine company focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of recombinant nanoparticle vaccines and adjuvants.