NSA backtracks on sharing number of Americans caught in warrant-less spying

Donald Trump’s administration is pushing for the permanent reauthorisation of a law that allows the government to track emails and phone calls of non-US citizens outside the country, despite some concerns by Congress about protecting Americans’ privacy and civil liberties. “I think that is a very, very damaging position to stake out”, Wyden said, alluding to Coats’ earlier refusal to provide such a metric. Rogers added that the NSA “purges the data” if the conversation has no valid intelligence objective.

Coats countered that he pledged to “make every effort to try to find out why we were not able to come to a specific number on the collection of USA persons”, and that he personally visited NSA and met with Director Mike Rogers to get the answer.

In April past year, the House Judiciary Committee sent a letter to the then-director of national intelligence, James Clapper, asking him for “a public estimate of the number of communications or transactions involving United States persons subject to Section 702 surveillance”.

Coats added the technical complications of coming up with a number would be explained to senators in a closed session later Wednesday.

Admiral Mike Rogers, head of the National Security Agency, also said the FISA program was vital to gaining an understanding of Russian efforts to influence the 2016 USA presidential election. The act authorizes the National Security Agency to conduct surveillance of non-U.S. persons located outside the USA without a warrant as long as they are viewed as intelligence targets.

If intelligence is incidentally collected on a USA citizen when the NSA is targeting foreign individuals “there is a set of processes that we have to follow”, Mr Rogers said.

But Maine Independent Sen.

This routine sort of flip-flop on an issue may be particularly conspicuous and embarrassing for the Trump Administration, however, as the reality of Section 702 being used to surveil his campaign is likely to continue to be publicized in the course of the Mueller investigation into his campaign’s alleged ties with Russian Federation.

“The main thing that this boils down to are word games”, Snowden said on an Intercept podcast. “These intelligence agencies…they’re saying to them, collect doesn’t mean that we copied your communications, that we put it in the bucket, that we saved it in case we want to look at it”. Those things, he added, are happening to virtually everyone.

In the 10 years since Congress enacted the FISA Amendments Act, Coats said “there have been no violations of Section 702”, but Rogers admitted there have been compliance issues. “I would be asking trained NSA analysts to conduct intense identity verification research on potential USA persons who are not targets of an investigation”, he said. Secondly, we outline in writing what – the criteria that will be applied to a request to unmask in a report – and again, part of our process under 702, to protect the identity of USA persons as part of our minimization procedures, when we think we need to reference a USA person in a report, we will not use a name. Have we reported those to our congressional oversight in Congress? Yes. “That’s a relatively higher threshold than we require to foreign intelligence information”, Coats said, noting that he’d prefer not to need to clear the Fourth Amendment bar when investigating foreign targets.

“There will be hurdles, but it won’t have anything to do with the tweets”, Florida Republican Sen.

Fourteen Republican senators, including every Republican member of the Senate intelligence panel, introduced a bill on Tuesday that would make part of Section 702 permanent.

The Obama administration unmasked Flynn’s name from an intelligence report detailing the interception, which was later leaked to the press.

“We can not allow adversaries overseas to cloak themselves in the legal protections we extend to Americans”, White House Homeland Security Adviser Tom Bossert wrote in an editorial published in the New York Times newspaper on Wednesday.