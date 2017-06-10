NSA chief, intelligence director won’t comment on Trump conversations

Sen. Mark Warner, Democrat of Virginia, began the questioning by asking, “In your experience, would it be in any way typical for a president to ask questions or bring up an ongoing FBI investigation, particularly if that investigation concerns associates and individuals that might be associated with the president’s campaign, or his activities?” Both Rogers and Coats were uneasy about the request, given that the FBI is conducting an investigation about the matter.

The Washington Post reported on Tuesday night that Trump had asked Coats to press James Comey, then Federal Bureau of Investigation director, to back off from focusing on his former national security adviser Michael Flynn. “I do not recall ever feeling pressured to do so”, Rogers testified.

But Coats too was standing by his initial comments and saying he did not believe it was “appropriate” for him to speak on those conversations during the open hearing.

“I have never felt pressure to intervene in any way in shaping intelligence or in an ongoing investigation”, Coats told the Senate Intelligence Committee.

The back-to-back hearings come as the White House grapples with the fallout from Comey’s firing, which led to the appointment of a special counsel to take over the Russian Federation investigation in an effort to prevent even the appearance of Oval Office interference.

“I’m willing to come before the committee and tell you what I know and don’t know”, he said.

Rod Rosenstein, the deputy attorney general who appointed Mueller, declined to comment on the circumstances of Comey’s dismissal.

Heinrich said Coats applied that standard “selectively”, but the intelligence chief insisted he would not share with the public conversations he had with the president.

At a Senate intelligence hearing Wednesday, Rogers poured cold water on press reports that the president had personally appealed to him to “downplay the Russian Federation investigation”.

Separately, Mr Sessions himself has offered to resign, reports said. It’s actually about a really important law overseeing foreign intelligence surveillance and what happens when Americans are swept up in that, which is something we’ve heard a lot about.

“It’s your position that the special counsel’s entitled to ask you questions about this but not an oversight committee of the United States Congress”, King said to McCabe. The intelligence chiefs are all key figures in the investigation, but have rarely spoken publicly, and not in one place, at one time, and under oath.

Comey’s Thursday testimony in perhaps the most anticipated since Hillary Clinton’s 11-hour Benghazi hearing in 2015.

But King said their responses were unacceptable. Like Coats, Rogers said he had never been directed or pressured to do anything he thought was illegal or otherwise unethical. But Democratic senators, in particular, want to know what he’s told intelligence officials in private discussions.

Coats told associates in March that Trump asked him if he could intervene with then-FBI chief James Comey to get the bureau to back off its investigation into Michael Flynn, who was sacked as national security adviser after hiding his communications with Russian Ambassador Sergey Kislyak from White House officials, the Washington Post reported on Tuesday. Neither official has done so.

He added that such “an act that could erode the public’s confidence in our intelligence institutions”.