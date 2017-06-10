Reality Winner’s arrest comes at a time when Donald Trump has vowed to crack down on those who leaked classified information from the federal government.

Reality Leigh Winner was arrested at home in Augusta, Georgia, after an NSA audit identified her as the person who printed and removed the report from a secure facility.

After the document was leaked to the online publication The Intercept and published online late on June 5, the U.S. Department of Justice announced that it had arrested an employee of a national security contractor for leaking top-secret information to “an online news outlet”.

“Russian General Staff Main Intelligence Directorate actors. executed cyber espionage operations against a named USA company in August 2016, evidently to obtain information on elections-related software and hardware solutions”, the NSA report says, according to The Intercept.

The information in the leaked document seems to go further than the USA intelligence agencies’ January assessment of the hacking that occurred. It also confirmed that the Russian attacks continued after the Department of Homeland Security publicly attributed the meddling to Russia’s intelligence agencies, confirming that those statements did not deter more cyberattacks – and after Obama’s warning to Putin in September “to cut it out, there were going to be serious consequences if he did not”.

The FBI affidavit said reporters for the news outlet had approached the NSA with questions for their story and, in the course of that dialogue, provided a copy of the document in their possession. Victor was one of them.

“On May 9, victor printed and improperly removed classified intelligence reporting, which contained classified national defense information from an intelligence community agency, and unlawfully retained it”.

VR Systems – identified in the NSA report only through references to its products – was one of at least two election technology services providers targeted in the Russian campaign. “They said she mishandled and released documents that she shouldn’t have, but we had no idea what it pertained to or who”.

“Releasing classified material without authorisation threatens our nation’s security and undermines public faith in government”.

If convicted, victor may be imprisoned for up to 10 years.

Winner, who seems to have been motivated to leak the documents based on political hatred of the current administration, was exposed as the hacker by the very site to which she leaked the documents: Glenn Greenwald’s The Intercept. “The leaks of sensitive information pose a grave threat to our national security”.

Winner’s mother said that her daughter is “touch and go” in an interview with CNN on Monday.

Asked if victor had confessed, Nichols said, “If there is a confession, the government has not shown it to me”.

She also said her daughter wasn’t especially political and had not ever praised past leakers like Edward Snowden, to her knowledge.

Virginia Sen. Tim Kaine, the former Democratic vice presidential candidate, said on CNN’s “Erin Burnett OutFront” that people who leak classified information should face the full force of the law, but added that Americans need to know much more about alleged Russian attempts to influence the election. “But the American public is also entitled to know the degree to which Russian Federation invaded the election to take the election away from American voters”.

Although several news organizations have cited anonymous government sources who say the document published by the Intercept is the one victor allegedly stole and leaked, officials have not publicly confirmed that it is.