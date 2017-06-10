NY free college tuition program open to student applications

Tuition scholarship recipients also must remain in NY for as many years as they received the benefit and repay the money as a loan if they take a job elsewhere. The first-in-the-nation program would cover four-year tuition for those attending in-state schools and whose families earn 125-thousand-dollars or less.

“Students are absolutely asking, as are our neighbors, about the Excelsior program”, said Kathy Coley, senior director of communications at Farmingdale State.

Gov. Andrew Cuomo said the launch of this program has put the dream of a college education and a better life within reach for all new Yorkers.

Cuomo announced the application for the Excelsior Scholarship is now open.

“We held at least two calls with all the presidents of SUNY, and significant outreach with (the City University of New York)”, Fuller said.

Students can continue to apply for over a month until the application closes after July 21, and can expect to know within a week of applying whether they were accepted.

Students also have to maintain 30 credits per year, but they can apply Advance Placement credits from high school toward that total.

On Long Island, there are 112,890 families with college-age students, of which 55.6 percent may be eligible for the program, the release states.

The tuition-free benefit will be used to offset the remaining tuition costs not covered by other forms of assistance. SUNY says the typical total cost this year was $20,700 for a student living on campus, and $11,970 for a commuter. “But it will be a lot of the same documentation, income tax information – again from 2015, and that will be the basis of determining eligibility”. So I think part of it is helping students to understand the return on the investment that they’ll receive when they come to a college like MCC.