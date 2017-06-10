NY Times: Trump Not Planning to Invoke Executive Privilege for Comey Testimony

Senators are expected to grill Comey-in both an open and a closed panel-on certain conversations with Trump or his aides, including one in which Trump reportedly asked Comey to drop an investigation into former White House National Security Adviser Michael Flynn’s dealings with Russian Federation and Turkey. The paper also reported that Trump asked Comey to pledge loyalty to the president, something Comey refused to do.

President Donald Trump, faced with potentially damning testimony from his former Federal Bureau of Investigation director, James Comey, will look to push a $1 trillion infrastructure plan with a series of White House events and a trip to OH, a White House official said.

The fact the White House is even thinking about asserting executive privilege raises another important question – why would Trump want to stop Comey from testifying about their meetings?

A combination photo shows U.S. President Donald Trump (L) in the House of Representatives in Washington, U.S., on February 28, 2017 and FBI Director James Comey in Washington U.S. on July 7, 2016.

Trump was completely out of bounds when he fired Comey – the man who was leading an investigation into connections between Russia and the Trump campaign – and then bragged to the Russians about the firing.

“James Comey better hope that there are no “tapes” of our conversations before he starts leaking to the press!”

The Times notes that nothing is set in stone, considering Trump’s history of changing his mind at the last minute, but it would most likely be disastrous if he did end up trying to bar Comey from testifying.

Trump could argue that discussions with Comey pertained to national security and had an expectation of privacy.

“I said to myself, I said “You know, this Russian Federation thing with Trump and Russian Federation is a made-up story, it’s an excuse by the Democrats for having lost an election that they should have won”, Trump said. Trump’s argument in favor of privilege also may be overcome because the investigation is focused on corruption and possible obstruction of justice. Warner says, however, that Robert Mueller, who was appointed special counsel in the FBI’s investigation into Russian election meddling and the Trump campaign, will have to first agree whether that Comey can look at those memos, or whether the committee can look at those memos. Unlike Trump’s Paris climate deal pullout which will take all the way up till 2020 to unravel, Comey is happening in real time. Warner added, “I want to know what kind of pressure, appropriate or inappropriate, how many conversations he had with the president about this topic”.

Mr Comey’s dismissal was criticised by Democrats and Republicans alike.

In the NBC interview, Putin was asked about reports of Trump adviser and son-in-law Jared Kushner's attempt to set up a secret communications channel with Russia.

