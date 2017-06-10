NZ wins toss, bats against Bangladesh in Champions Trophy

New Zealand, which won the tournament in 2000, kept the same team from its abandoned opener against Australia, and an 87-run defeat to England.

The Black Caps need a victory to have any chance of reaching the semifinals ahead of either Australia or England.

New Zealand will be kicking themselves if they are not the ones watching Saturday’s game with interest, given how well they started the tournament.

New Zealand will take on Bangladesh in their final group stage match at Sophia Gardens in Cardiff on Friday. Australia will have to end up on the losing side so as to let the victor between New Zealand and Bangladesh to progress to the knockouts.

The loser of the Group A match is out of the tournament. Both teams share a point each after they lost their respective matches against England, while their matches against Australia ended in a washout.

For Bangladesh, Taskin Ahmed has been roped in the starting XI, as he replaces Imrul Kayes. A fresh wicket will be used for this game with grass on the track.

“The pitch deteriorated a little the other day and it is very dry today despite the weather which has been around”.

“We all know the importance of getting wickets early in the innings”, paceman Boult said at New Zealand’s pre-match press conference in Cardiff.

New Zealand: Kane Williamson (c), Luke Ronchi (wk), Ross Taylor, Martin Guptill, Tom Latham, Corey Anderson, Neil Broom, Jimmy Neesham, Colin de Grandhomme, Adam Milne, Trent Boult, Mitchell McClenaghan, Jeetan Patel, Mitchell Santner, Tim Southee.

“We have beaten their strongest team at home (in Bangladesh) but maybe not so strong in Ireland”, Tamim told reporters in Cardiff on Wednesday. “They have serious quality players. If we want to repeat the result again, we have to execute well”, he added.

When will New Zealand Vs Bangladesh Champions Trophy match be played?

A loss in this match will spell an exit from the tournament for either team.