Officer who killed motorist to testify Friday

Closing statements by the prosecution and defense are scheduled for Monday, and then the case will be placed in the hands of the jury.

According to reports, Castile informed Yanez he was armed during a traffic stop.

In this May 30, 2017, file photo, St. Anthony police officer Jeronimo Yanez stands outside the Ramsey County Courthouse while waiting for a ride in St. Paul, Minn.

Yanez testified Friday that he saw Castile’s gun and Castile ignored his commands not to pull it out of his pocket. Yanez watched a video of two black men with guns and was told to be on alert for the suspects.

Prosecutors are trying to raise doubts about a Minnesota officer’s testimony at his trial in the manslaughter death of a black motorist.

Prosecutor Rick Dusterhoft asked Yanez about a statement to investigators that he saw the barrel of the gun before he fired. “I feared for my daughter’s safety and my safety because a gun was pointed in our vehicle”.

“It was a gun”, Yanez said.

The defense has rested their case in the trial of Jeronimo Yanez over the fatal shooting of Philando Castile.

When he pulled the auto over, Yanez said he could smell marijuana coming from Castile’s vehicle. He says when Castile drove past him, he gave the officer a “deer in the headlights” look that aroused his suspicion.

The jury has watched Yanez’s patrol auto video when he stopped Castile at least three times during the trial. The autopsy report found traces of marijuana in Castile’s system.

Dutton said he reviewed all the videos, transcripts and police reports.

Yanez, a St. Anthony police officer, sais he was “scared to death” just before he opened fire and killed Castile. Yanez is charged with manslaughter.

Yanez’s attorneys argue that his actions were reasonable in the presence of a gun.

Other witnesses testified about where Castile’s gun was found after he was removed from the vehicle, either hanging from a pocket, falling out of a pocket and hitting the ground or deep in a pocket. The defense claims that Yanez saw Castile’s hand on the weapon.

Whether the officer saw Castile’s gun has become a key issue in his trial. Castile had a permit for the weapon.

“The only way you see a barrel is if you see the tip of the gun, and you said it twice”.

According to KSTP-TV, Yanez testified that when Castile “was reaching, he looked straight ahead” but “continued to reach toward his pocket”.

A police officer’s use of force is justified if a reasonable officer in the same circumstances would have also perceived a threat of great bodily harm or death to him or herself or others.

The officer said that he began experiencing “tunnel vision” when Castile was telling him that he was not “reaching for it”.

The shooting in the St. Paul suburb of Falcon Heights, like similar incidents across the United States, fueled public debate about appropriate use of force by law enforcement against minorities. Castile had told the officer moments earlier he was carrying a gun. She testified she was afraid for her 4-year-old daughter, who was in the vehicle’s back seat. Kapelsohn disagreed, saying the central question to him was whether Yanez “reasonably believed that Castile was pulling out a firearm”.

Emanuel Kapelsohn was the second such expert in two days called by attorneys for Officer Jeronimo Yanez. Castile handed over his insurance card and then told Yanez, “Sir, I do have to tell you, I do have a firearm on me”. Kapelsohn says that was a moderate response.

The Facebook video that Reynolds shot captured the dying Castile insisting that he hadn’t been reaching for his handgun.

Kapelsohn said three-eighths of inch of the butt of the gun was left below the lip of the pocket. The one who testified for the state said Yanez was negligent throughout the traffic stop.

Philando Castile funeral was held on July 14, 2016 in St. Paul Minnesota.

The last witness to take the witness stand Friday was BCA agent Christopher Olson, who interviewed Reynolds after the shooting. “My family’s faces popped up in my mind, my wife and baby girl”, the 29-year-old Yanez said, his voice choked with emotion.

“Correct, but it doesn’t always mean that’s what he was doing”, Yanez said. Prosecutors say he acted unreasonably in killing Castile, a 32-year-old school cafeteria worker who had a permit to carry the gun.

Joseph Dutton testified Thursday for the defense.

Defense attorney Earl Gray says they have several witnesses to call Friday before calling Yanez either Friday afternoon or Monday.