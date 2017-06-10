Oil comeback for cut-exempt producers threatens to swamp OPEC

U.S. West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude was at $45.63, also virtually unchanged from the last close, but nearly 11 percent below May 25.

The subdued growth forecast from Europe balanced against a mixed report on jobs from the U.S. Labor Department, which reported first time claims for unemployment for the week ending June 3 were down 10,000 from the previous week.

The price for Brent crude oil was down 0.75 percent about a half hour before the start of trading in NY to $47.70 per barrel.

Still, prices saw “a bit of buying interest [Friday] as we retest the early-May lows, but WTI could test the $43 support level before we see a significant reversal”, said Troy Vincent, oil analyst at ClipperData.

The Shell Development Company of Nigeria declared force majeure on Nigerian Bonny light crude oil after someone drilled a hole into the Trans Niger Pipeline, causing a leak. Platts and Reuters both reported a 180,000 b/d rise in Libyan production in May from a month ago.

Last month the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries and other key producers agreed to extend a November agreement to decrease production by nearly 1.8 million barrels per day (bpd), and hold output there until the first quarter of 2018.

Total U.S. inventories of crude oil and products such as gasoline and diesel fuel surged the most since 2008 last week, according to the Energy Information Administration.

Prior to that incident, oil markets had been under pressure in part because of evidence showing Nigeria and Libya, the two OPEC producers exempt from output cuts, were boosting production.

“I’ve been quite bullish for the second half of this year, based on supply and demand balances and I would still not give up on that idea, that rebalancing is going to start in the second half”, PVM Oil Associates strategist Tamas Varga said. The data also revealed increases in gasoline and heating oil supplies, along with weak demand for petroleum-product inventories, although crude production in the lower 48 states posted its first weekly decline of the year.

Shipping data in Thomson Reuters Eikon shows at least 25 supertankers now sitting in the Strait of Malacca and the Singapore Strait, holding unsold fuel.