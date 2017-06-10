Oil dips on concern over rising US output, OPEC tensions

American crude production will average more than 10 million barrels a day in 2018, breaking a record nearly five decades old, according to the Energy Information Administration’s monthly Short-Term Energy Outlook report Tuesday.

Brent crude was trading at US$49.27 per barrel at 0424 GMT, down 20 cents, or 0.4 per cent from its last close.

Oil prices came under heavy selling pressure after an unexpected inventory build in the official United States data.

The amount of oil US exporters sent overseas climbed to 1.3 million barrels a day late last month, according to Energy Department data.

Oil declined as US industry data showed gasoline stockpiles expanded at a time they typically fall, while Nigeria pressed on with the resumption of a key export grade.

USA oil fell 5 pct to under $46 a barrel after the nation’s stocks unexpectedly increased. The nations exports to Indian buyers in June were set to decline by just over 3 million barrels, and supplies to Japan will drop by just under 1 million barrels this month, according to a Reuters’ source. This was completely opposite the forecast for a decrease of 3.5 million barrels.

The EIA also reported increases in gasoline and distillate supplies at a time when gasoline inventories normally fall because of, what the IEA reports, was a drop in total oil demand.

While Opec works to bring the market back into balance with its agreement to cut output by 1.8m barrels per day (bpd), production in the USA has been rocketing.

Brent crude prices were at $48.32 US per barrel mid-morning Wednesday, down $1.80, or 3.6%. With a production capacity of about 600,000 barrels per day (bpd), Qatar’s crude oil output is one of OPEC’s smallest.

“To add to this, OPEC could face a brewing political crisis as two key members have broken diplomatic ties with Qatar”, Gupte noted.

USA crude oil inventories rose unexpectedly last week amid lower refinery runs and exports. Some were already concerned about rising production from Libya and Nigeria, which are exempt from the agreement.

Middle East tensions, however, have eased over the past few days, as Kuwait oil minister Essam al-Marzouq quelled fears about a potential disruption to the Opec led deal, insisting that Qatar was committed to the Opec agreement to restrict supply.

U.S. crude output has jumped more than 10 percent since mid-2016 to 9.34 million bpd, industry figures show.