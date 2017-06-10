Oil price outlook grows more gloomy despite OPEC cut extension

Oil prices pared gains reached earlier in the session on June 1, despite USA industry data showing a big drop in crude stocks last week, as the market remains suspicious whether OPEC cuts will be enough to rebalance an oversupplied market.

“In “red” market s a heavy oil price and a somewhat stronger EUR have returned EUR/NOK to the mid 9.40s”. The American Automobile Association (AAA) is predicting a heavier than normal USA driving season; expecting that cheap gasoline and a stronger American economy will have more motorists hitting the highways.

Oil prices dropped on Friday amid worries that U.S. President Donald Trump’s decision to abandon a global climate pact could spark more crude drilling in the United States, stoking a persistent glut in global supply.

U.S. West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude futures CLc1 climbed above $50 per barrel early on Tuesday, before dipping back to $49.78 by 0655 GMT, down 2 cents from their last close.

Crude exports also hit a peak, rising almost 700,000 bpd to 1.3 million bpd, as imports fell 987,000 bpd, the EIA said.

OPEC and other oil producers, including Russian Federation agreed last week to extend supply cuts by nine months, until the end of the first quarter of 2018. Analysts polled by Reuters expected U.S. stocks to have fallen by 2.8 million barrels last week, their eighth straight weekly decline.

“We want to institutionalize cooperation between OPEC and non-OPEC producers”, Falih said.

The EIA predicts USA production will hit 9.74 million bpd by the end of 2017 and 10.35 million bpd by the end of 2018 (“Short-Term Energy Outlook”, EIA, May 2017).

Oil prices fell to a three-week low on Wednesday on news that Libyan output was recovering from an oilfield technical issue, fuelling concerns that OPEC-led output cuts to reduce global inventories were being undermined by producers outside the deal.

USA drillers have so far added rigs for 19 straight weeks and the market was waiting for this week’s data from service company Baker Hughes after 1 p.m.to see if they have extended the year-long recovery.

But the cutbacks have yet to drain inventories significantly and prices fell sharply after the OPEC deal was announced.

Faced with a lingering glut, OPEC last week discussed reducing output by a further 1 to 1.5 percent, and could revisit the proposal should inventories remain high, sources told Reuters.

A day after the American Petroleum Institute played the fairy godmother to oil bulls by reporting a huge draw in us crude inventories, the EIA reinforced the mood by confirming a significant build in inventories.