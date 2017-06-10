Oil prices slide over worries Middle East rift will undermine output cuts

In a statement, the Egyptian Foreign Ministry said Egypt chose to cut diplomatic ties with Qatar in light of the Gulf Arab state’s persistence to take a path against Egypt, and the failure of any attempts to prevent it from supporting terrorist organizations, topped by the Muslim Brotherhood.

Qatar should review its cooperation with terrorism, its support, funding as well as hosting of terrorist elements on its soil, in addition to a review of its role with regard to Iran, which is in sharp contrast to Gulf policies and policies, Kamal said.

An Omani diplomat traveled to Qatar on Monday.

On Monday, Saudi Arabia, Bahrain, the United Arab Emirates and Egypt announced a break in diplomatic relations with Qatar, accusing Doha of supporting terrorist organizations and destabilizing the situation in the Middle East, APA reports quoting sputniknews.

Saudi Arabia’s excommunication of Qatar has been brewing since 1995, and the dispute’s long past and likely lingering future are best explained by natural gas.

Oil prices on Tuesday resumed their slide from the previous session, hit by concerns that a political rift between Qatar and several Arab states would undermine an OPEC-led push to tighten the market.

The minister said Qatar’s ties to the United States were complicated, but would remain unharmed.

Saudi Arabia also shut the office of Qatar’s Al-Jazeera global news channel.

‘(Qatar) embraces multiple terrorist and sectarian groups aimed at disturbing stability in the region, including the Muslim Brotherhood, ISIS (Islamic State) and al-Qaeda, and promotes the message and schemes of these groups through their media constantly, ‘ Saudi state news agency SPA said.

Arab nations broke ties with Doha after Riyadh accused it of supporting groups, including some backed by Iran, “that aim to destabilise the region”.

“If sanctions are not resolved in short order, World Cup construction could be impacted, and plans for fans to base themselves in neighboring countries might also be affected”, the bank said.

Bahrain’s foreign ministry issued a statement saying it would withdraw its diplomatic mission from the Qatari capital, Doha, within 48 hours and that all Qatari diplomats should leave Bahrain within the same period. “We must wait and see whether Iran and Turkey can fill the void”.

Qatar’s backing of Islamists dates to a decision by the current ruling emir’s father to end a tradition of automatic deference to Saudi Arabia, the dominant Gulf Arab power, and forge the widest possible array of allies.

“We certainly would encourage the parties to sit down together and address these differences”, he said in Sydney.

“Qatar Airways has suspended all flights to the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia”, the airline stated.

“The President is committed to continuing to have conversations with all of the people involved in that process, with all of those countries”, said White House spokeswoman Sarah Sanders here at a briefing.

U.S. Secretary of State Rex Tillerson said he does not expect Monday’s actions to have an impact on the fight against terrorism in the region or globally. It said the decisions would “not affect the normal lives of citizens and residents”.

The US has called for a quick resolution of the dispute, and does not want to see a “permanent rift”, a senior US administration official said.