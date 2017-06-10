Oldest Trump son fires off 80-plus tweets in support of dad

The American Civil Liberties Union (ACLU) said in a statement on Friday it wants members of Congress to question US Attorney General Jeff Sessions about his own relations with Russian Federation and his role in the firing of former Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) Director James Comey.

Comey’s testimony added fuel to critics’ accusations that Trump’s actions around the Russian Federation probe might have amounted to obstruction of justice.

Mr Comey testified under oath. He said that the president asked him for “loyalty” during a White House dinner and to lay off former national security advisor Mike Flynn – who is under criminal investigation – imploring Comey to “let this go”.

Comey’s testimony, at a hugely anticipated hearing that captured the country’s attention, provided a gripping account of his interactions with Trump and underscored the discord that had soured their relationship. Comey, who was sacked by Trump in May, delivered a scathing indictment of the president on Thursday at a congressional hearing in which he accused Trump of trying to block the investigation into Flynn. Trump also seized on Comey’s revelation that he had directed a friend to release memos he’d written documenting his conversations with the president to a reporter.

As Comey’s written testimony underscored, he and the US president had an awkward, topsy-turvy relationship.

He portrayed Trump as a chief executive dismissive of the FBI’s independence and made clear that he interpreted Trump’s request to end an investigation into his former national security adviser as an order coming from the president.

Asked by a reporter if he had told Comey to drop an Federal Bureau of Investigation probe into former top aide Michael Flynn, Trump said, “I didn’t say that”. If he hadn’t tried to get Comey to squash the investigation, why mention that it wouldn’t have been a big deal if he had?

Comey said he did not know if Trump taped their conversations, but would be fine with them being released if they exist. “Lordy, I hope there are tapes”, Comey said, suggesting such evidence would back up his account over the president’s.

Then-candidate Trump excoriated Comey last summer for deciding not to prosecute Clinton over her handling of government emails, then praised him when he reopened the issue in October just days before the election.

After, it seemed like the president might have been confused about the question.

As a former prosecutor, Malcolm said he would not take legal action against Trump based on what he heard from Comey’s Senate testimony.

“It didn’t dawn on me originally that there might be corroboration for our conversation”. I don’t think you did anything wrong.

“Every time you tweet, it makes it harder on all of us who are trying to help you”. Comey also made clear that political entanglement in law enforcement has cut across party lines.

“And there would be nothing wrong with it if I did say it, according to everything that I’ve read today”, Trump added, which didn’t exactly help his case that he didn’t say it.