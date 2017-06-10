Olympic Committee Recommends Los Angeles and Paris for Site of Future Games

For example, athletes with the qualifying standard don’t have to run the first round of the 100 meters; this year’s men’s 100 first round saw 12 of the 22 men in the first round fail to break 11 seconds.

“We now await the decision of the IOC Session and continue to be fully committed to the Olympic Charter and the highest standards of anti-doping as we look to what promises to be a spectacular Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games and, hopefully, beyond”.

“We have taken a really important step forward in terms of gender equality”, said International Olympic Committee sports director Kit McConnell.

Each city received plenty of praise during recent visits from an IOC evaluation commission ahead of the election set for September 13 at the IOC Session in Lima, Peru.

“It will be unbelievable if we could have two opportunities to get a medal at the Olympic Games”, said American Gwen Jorgensen, the gold medalist from Rio past year.

“They may be flying, and making some noise, but none have landed on the roof”.

The IOC would prefer a consensus to emerge rather than impose a deal on the cities, and LA could be rewarded for being the most flexible.

The Californian city’s bid leader Casey Wasserman published a statement earlier this week effectively conceding the 2024 race and heavily implying their interest in 2028.

The bad news, at least if you’re a strokes sprinter: no dash events on backstroke, breaststroke and butterfly, the world titles program still much bigger than the Olympic schedule.

The former Olympic fencing champion said the IOC had already sent a “strong signal” to the sport by docking one of its events and cutting 64 athletes.

The IOC will “customise” its approach to the needs of the cities “in order to develop together the best value proposition for the cities and the Games”.

While the 2024/2028 situation was the key item on the executive board’s agenda on Friday, it also approved a raft of changes to the schedule for Tokyo 2020, with 16 new events coming in and one dropped. In terms of athletes, six IFs will move to gender balance for the first time (canoe, judo, rowing, sailing, shooting and weightlifting).

“We had a large number of requests from worldwide federations”, McConnell said.

However, the International Olympic Committee cut 285 athlete places from the 2016 Rio de Janeiro Games with track and field losing 105 spots.

The Olympic Games, once perceived as the hottest of sports properties, is now seen by many cities as a liability that can potentially drag an entire country’s economy down.