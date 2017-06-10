One Manchester Benefit Raises $3 Million, Draws Massive Audience

Fellow singer Miley Cyrus joined the rendition and said: “I’d like to wrap my arms around each and every one of you and thank you …” Katy Perry encouraged concertgoers to touch their neighbor to say “I love you”.

The sold-out “One Love” benefit follows another deadly attack that rocked London late Saturday when three men drove a van into a crowd before stabbing people in nearby bars and restaurants.

Andy Murray paid tribute to the victims of terror attacks in Manchester and London after progressing to the quarter-finals of the French Open.

The concert seemed a philosophical success, too, as Grande played host, criss-crossing the evening’s lineup of musicians, all of whom pleaded the case for solidarity and love.

Grande, 23, told the crowd: “She told me Olivia would have wanted to hear the hits”.

Morgan apologized to singer Ariana Grande on June 4, 2017, af.

Among the victims she met was Jaden Farrell-Mann, from Denton, who suffered fractures to both of her legs and shrapnel wounds during the explosion that killed 22 people in Manchester Arena on May 22, said the online arm of the newspaper. “We had a totally different show planed”.

Officials tightened security for Sunday’s concert.

She shared some photos of the visits on her social media account.

Ariana will now release the track to help raise funds for the We Love Manchester Emergency Fund and British Red Cross, according to The Sun.

The concert was shown in 50 countries around the world and streamed via Facebook, YouTube and Twitter.