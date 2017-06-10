Ordered to Pay Spousal Support

A judge in Mary J. Blige’s divorce case has ordered the R&B icon to pay her estranged husband $30,000 in temporary spousal support and also noted that the couple, who have been trying to sell their lavish home in Saddle River since 2015, have been living beyond their means, TMZ.com reports. Moreover, the judge required Blige to make retroactive payments to Isaacs back to September of past year.

The court, however, admitted Martin was entitled to some money to accommodate the standard of living he was used to while married to her.

Blige is going to have to dig in her pockets and give alimony to her soon-to-be ex-husband Martin “Kendu” Isaacs.

“I’m not responsible for supporting [Isaacs] parents and his children from another relationship, which he lists as ongoing monthly expenses”, Blige stated in her counter lawsuit against Isaacs’ divorce decree. “It just showed up”.

According to TMZ.com, the singer has been ordered to pay the spousal support retroactive to September (16) and lawyers fees, totalling $235,000 (£182,000).

The singer was signed by Blige to her Matriarch Entertainment record label.