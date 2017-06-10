Opposition leaders in Venezuela have strongly criticised the investment bank Goldman Sachs for buying $2.8bn (£2.1bn) of government bonds.

Julio Borges, head of Venezuela’s opposition-controlled congress, said in a public letter, “It is apparent Goldman Sachs chose to make a quick buck off the suffering of the Venezuelan people.” Mr.

Venezuelan opposition accuses the government of mismanaging the oil-rich country, causing severe shortages of basic consumer goods.

In a statement, the bank acknowledged it purchased the bonds, but said they were purchased through the secondary market and not directly from the Venezuelan government.

The bonds bought by the NY based bank was from Petróleos de Venezuela, a nationwide oil enterprise from Venezuela which has charmed several of the most cultured investors globally, wagering that the administration will use its declining stock of American dollars to recompense bondholders as an alternative of having food and medicine imports for its publics.

Demonstrators protest outside Goldman Sachs headquarters on May 30. That is still down around 50% in the last three years.

Venezuela’s worldwide reserves rose by $749 million on Thursday and Friday, reaching around $10.86 billion.

Goldman’s position is somewhat puzzling as this particular bond will mature in five years, an unusually long exposure for typical emerging market money managers.

“Many investors make similar investments daily through mutual funds, index funds and ETFs which also hold PDVSA bonds”.

“. full-court press on the issue – the latest leg seems to be looking for Dinosaur Securities’ Javier Perez-Santalla, who is thought to be the intermediary between the Venezuela Central Bank and Goldman, and wondering just how much the spread was on this transaction”.

The bank has bought bonds with a face value of $2.8 billion in the beleaguered national oil company PDVSA.

Staying on top of Venezuela’s debt will nearly certainly be the ruling party’s priority, she said, though the influx of hard currency into the central bank could also fund imports and ease pressure on the state oil company, which has struggled to maintain production.

Some investors who focus on Latin America investments also expressed their disappointment over the Goldman purchase. Maduro says the protests are a violent effort to overthrow his government, and insists the country is the victim of an “economic war” supported by Washington.

“We believe there is an worldwide role in the rebuilding of trust among the main political actors in Venezuela as well as the reduction of tensions”, Shannon said.

Goldman Sachs is being heavily criticized for giving Venezuela’s government close to a billion dollars.