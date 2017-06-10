Orlando shooter was a disgruntled former employee who ‘targeted’ victims

Neumann killed several people and then took his own life at an Orlando, Fla., awning factory Monday, June 5, 2017.”He was certainly singling out the individuals he shot”, Demings said, adding that most victims were shot in the head.

The business, Fiamma, makes awnings and other accessories for recreational vehicles. Neumann was sacked from there in April.

At one point, Neumann told a temporary employee he did not know to leave the premises.

According to CNN, the victims were identified as 69-year-old Robert Snyder; 44-year-old Brenda Motanez-Crespo; 53-year-old Kevin Clark; 46-year-old Kevin Lawson; and 57-year-old Jeffrey Roberts. No more details were immediately available.

Neumann, who had been fired by Fiamma Inc in April, was a disgruntled former employee who was working alone and did not have ties to terror groups, police said.

Orange County Sheriff Jerry Demings was expected to announce details “as soon as info is accurate”, his office said.

Neumann was honorably discharged from the Army in 1999 and had a history of misdemeanor criminal offenses, such as possession of marijuana and driving under the influence.

A battery complaint against Neumann at Fiamma was reported to police in 2014. He did not appear to belong to any type of subversive or terrorist organization, Orange County Sheriff Jerry Demings said. Police received the call around 8 this morning.

The top headlines from JournalStar.com.

Four victims were found dead at the scene, Demings said. A fourth man later died at Orlando Regional Medical Center. “Some were shot multiple times”.

The investigation into the incident is ongoing, and eight shooting survivors are now being questioned. Her sister was in the restroom when she heard a noise, Adams told reporters.

“She came out and saw a man on the floor”, Adams said.

She kept repeating “My boss is dead”.

Nearly a year ago, Orlando was the site of the nation’s worst terror attack since 9/11.

Almost a year ago, a gunman claiming allegiance to the Islamic State militant group killed 49 people at the Pulse nightclub in Orlando, the deadliest mass shooting in modern U.S. history.

Florida Governor Rick Scott said it’s been a tough year for Orlando.

A review of the business posted on Google a year ago says, “Thanks to Jeff R. and Kevin L. for their very professional and efficient support” in getting replacement parts for an awning made in 1994.