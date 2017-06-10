‘Outrageous’ That Comey Didn’t Publicly Clear Trump

Dramatic testimony Thursday by former FBI Director James Comey presented one of the most high-profile tests yet of Republican support for President Trump.

For almost 48 hours, the president maintained Twitter silence, causing surprised followers like me to wonder if he had dozed off or worse. Trump has not been tweeting anything since June 7. That’s not an extraordinary development for our serial-exaggerator president, who has never backed off his ludicrous claim to the biggest inauguration crowd ever.

By referring to “total and complete vindication”, the president was likely thinking of Comey’s confirmation Thursday that, as NPR’s Jessica Taylor reports, “there was no counterintelligence nor criminal investigation of Trump individually and that the president was not personally under investigation”. He can not shrug off ongoing investigations by the Senate committee and special counsel Robert Mueller of ties between Trump’s campaign and Russian officials.

Trump’s aides have dodged questions about whether conversations relevant to the Russian Federation investigation have been recorded, and so did the president, in series of teases. Marco Rubio R-Fla., an Intelligence Committee member, after the hearing.

Trump broke his silence on Comey’s testimony with a single tweet that echoed the points made by his private lawyer after the hearing: Trump himself was not under investigation and Comey gave an account of his conversation with him to a lawyer friend who shared it with a news outlet.

But he also said the President’s private comments urging him to drop the probe into former National Security Adviser Michael Flynn led him to tell his Justice Department colleagues that they needed to be careful. The Clinton people thought the Whitewater investigation might last six months, but the inquiries lasted over seven years. Comey was passing his own memos, not classified documents, to the Times.

Comey said he believed he was sacked over his handling of the Russian Federation investigation, which includes probing allegations that Trump’s campaign colluded with Moscow to tip the election to the real estate tycoon.

“Although Mr Comey testified he only leaked the memos in response to a tweet, the public record reveals the New York Times was quoting from these memos the day before the referenced tweet”, said attorney Marc Kasowitz. Trump was apparently declaring victory because Comey wouldn’t say whether he believed the president obstructed justice by saying he wished Comey would “let” the Flynn investigation “go”.

Neither had been told not to speak about those conversations by the president or by Mueller.

Indeed, if Trump should be angry at anyone, it is himself.

Pressed further, Trump turned combative. The charges included obstruction of justice, which the committee defined as an abuse of power in violation of the oath of office he had sworn – to take care that the laws of the land are faithfully executed.

Yes, here comes the old Watergate-era line once again: It’s not the crime, it’s the cover-up that counts.

In other words, Comey’s testimony largely backed up what has seemed to be the case for a while: The president, hypersensitive to unfriendly press coverage, behaved irresponsibly by badgering his FBI director about an ongoing investigation and creating yet another situation in which James Comey would have to choose one side of a partisan divide – not unlike the situation into which he was put by Loretta Lynch during the Clinton e-mail investigation.

That divide within the party spoke volumes, suggesting congressional Republicans continue to deliberately keep the president at a safe distance, even while supporting him in principle.

Still, there are danger signs on the horizon. But that’s up from 38 percent the previous week. Vindication is just one of Trump’s challenges.