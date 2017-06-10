Pakistan becomes member of SCO

PM Modi thanked the SCO members for the inclusion of India into the organisation.

Referring to terrorism, Modi said that it is a major threat to humanity and we will have to make coordinated efforts to counter its menace. India is also likely to deepen its security-related cooperation with the SCO and its regional Anti-Terrorism Straructure dealing with security and defence.

It is tempting to see India’s SCO membership as out of character, given India’s traditional hostility to Pakistan and Modi’s general inclination to balance against China rather than accommodate it.

It was the first meeting between the two leaders after India boycotted the high-profile Belt and Road Forum held in Beijing last month in which 29 world leaders took part.

Pakistan, which has been an observer at the SCO since 2005, applied for a permanent membership in 2010.

While emphasising that connectivity with SCO countries is India’s top priority, Modi said that such projects should not impinge a country’s sovereignty.

Prime Minister Modi and Xi are here in the Kazakh capital to attend the annual summit of the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO).

The Prime Minister also congratulated Kazakhstan President Nazarbayev for successful leadership and excellent organization of SCO Summit.

The two leaders meet in Astana, Kazakhstan on the sidelines of a summit for the eight country bloc, which also includes almost a dozen other states as partners or observer states.

Xi also said China and India should increase trade and investment cooperation to ensure that the two countries enjoyed more “early stage profits” from large-scale projects in infrastructure and industry.

PM Modi also met President Shavkat Mirziyoyev of Uzbekistan on the sidelines of the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation Summit.

The editorial came as the six-member grouping is set to admit India and Pakistan as full members.

The daily said the admission of India and Pakistan has, however, created worry over whether their long-standing hostility would be brought to the SCO, instigating internal disputes.

“IS cells are now operating in SCO countries, and this has been established during the investigation into the St. Petersburg terrorist attack in Russian Federation”, he said.