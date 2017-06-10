Pakistan looks for comeback as they face South Africa

Pakistan put their miserable hammering by archrivals India behind them with a shock 19-run victory over South Africa at Edgbaston on Wednesday that kept their International Cricket Council (ICC) Champions Trophy semi-final hopes alive.

Sent into the bowl first, Pakistan restricted South Africa to 220 runs for eight wickets in Group B day/night One-day global.

After having suffered a humiliating defeat at the hands of defending champions India, Pakistan fought back hard and won the match against South Africa.

South Africa have a fearsome top-order, led by ever- dependable Hashim Amla, who has scored runs in all formats of the game.

Miller, however, received good support from Chris Morris (28) and Kagiso Rabada (26) in stands of 47 and 48 respectively.

“Mohammad Hafeez and Imad Wasim bowled really well and they took the pressures off for us”.

Wahab Riaz was out from the rest of game due to his ankle injury, Junaid Khan will come to play for Pakistan instead of Wahab for the rest of the tournament. As rain interrupted play, Pakistan were 19 runs ahead of the DLS par score at the end of 27 overs.

And when fast bowler Morne Morkel took two wickets in three balls, Pakistan were faltering at 41 for two under the floodlights in this day/night fixture. Debutant Fakhar Zaman went for 31 and was followed two balls later by Azhar Ali for nine.

“It is heartening to see Pakistan play the way it did and I hope it continues its good work and brings smiles on the faces of our passionate cricket fans”, Afridi wrote in a column for cricket governing body website www.icc-cricket.com.

The tournament continues tomorrow when India and Sri Lanka clash in Group B at The Oval in London. However, the Pakistani side took hold of the game and succeeded in restricting South Africans to a modest 219. They found Indian pacers too hot to handle and South Africa too have a potent pace battery. The live match Pakistan vs South Africa is telecasted live on many channels. When you beat South Africa in seaming conditions, it is a booster to your confidence on any given day.

As light drizzle fell, Hafeez drove Tahir for six.

“I think the disappointing factor is that, not one of our top four, I suppose got through the new ball to look after the spinners”.