Pakistan v South Africa: Everything you need to know

Pakistan revived their Champions Trophy ambitions by beating South Africa by 19 runs in Group B on Wednesday in the latest rain-affected match in the tournament. David Miller toiled to keep South Africa’s batting from not imploding further as Pakistan took regular wickets to shackle an impressive batting line-up. In reply, Pakistan were 119/3 in 27 overs when rain halted play.

This win will surely raise the morale of the boys and I feel Pakistan can make it to the semi-finals if it continues to play positive cricket with an attacking and aggressive game plan against Sri Lanka in its last group match at Cardiff.

However, the way they collapsed to 164 all out against India meant the Proteas were still in this game.

“Us as players or team-mates, we need to stand up as well and take responsibility”.

This was surely a different Pakistani team to the one that had turned up against India last Sunday.

211 – innings AB de Villiers has gone without scoring a golden duck in his ODI career. “We knew there might be a chance of rain, but we also had reports saying that it might come after 11 o’clock and the game was scheduled to be finished at 9pm or 9.30pm”.

“Mohammad Hafeez and Imad Wasim bowled really well and they took the pressure off for us”, he said.

South African paceman Morne Morkel backed his team to win against India, saying that it will take “a big team effort” to beat the defending champions.

Only the top two sides in each of the two pools will go through to the semi-finals of a tournament featuring the world s top eight 50-over nations.

With all four teams in Group B tied on two points each, Sunday’s clash against India is effectively a quarter-final, with the victor progressing to the semi-finals – and the loser heading home.

South Africa were in the mire on 118-6 after Hasan had JP Duminy well caught at slip by Babar and removed Wayne Parnell’s off stump from the next ball, but they were unable to see the back of the big-hitting Miller.

Having conceded 319 for three against title-holders India, Pakistan restricted South Africa to 219 for eight after losing the toss.

Fast-bowler Hasan Ali was the star performer with the ball for Pakistan, taking 3-24, while Junaid Khan and Imad Wasim chipped in with two apiece.

Zaman (31) and Mohammad Hafeez (26) were the other run-getters.

