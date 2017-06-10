Pakistanis stranded at Doha airport reach Muscat

Saudi Arabia on Monday banned Qatari airlines from its airspace, while Abu Dhabi’s state-owned Etihad Airways and Dubai’s Emirates Airline said they would suspend all flights to and from Doha from Tuesday until further notice.

Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) will be bringing back hundreds of Pakistani pilgrims who have been reportedly stranded on Doha airport for more than 48 hours.

The minister directed the secretary of his department to coordinate with the foreign affairs secretary and resolve the issue of the Pakistanis stuck in Doha as soon as possible.

The move followed severing of all land, air and sea links with Qatar and vice versa.

The Pakistani passengers were supposed to fly to Saudi Arabia via Doha to perform Umrah, a religious ritual, at Mecca. According to reports, the airline failed to provide accommodation to the Pakistani passengers, forcing them to settle in at the airport’s departure lounge. Both the embassies in Qatar and Oman made valiant effort to rescue the pilgrims, and to make sure they reach their destinations.

PIA Chief Financial Officer Nayyar Hayat had directed that special flights be arranged for the stranded pilgrims, Dawn newspaper reported on Tuesday. The first special flight took 400 Pakistani pilgrims to Muscat, while another brought the remaining 150 devotees who will now be taken to Jeddah.