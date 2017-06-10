Pandora Media (P) Given Daily Media Impact Rating of 0.08

“We remain Neutral on Pandora as share movement is now largely driven by the whims of M&A.”, the firm’s analyst wrote. North Star Investment Management Corp. owns 960,127 shares or 0.92% of their U.S. portfolio.

Italy considers the original agreement Fincantieri struck with France for the purchase of shipyard STX France still valid, Industry Minister Carlo Calenda said. The Internet radio service reported ($0.37) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.50) by $0.13. $36,210 worth of Pandora Media Inc (NYSE:P) was sold by MARTIN CHRISTOPHER DOUGLAS on Tuesday, March 14.

The number of shares now held by investors is 240.36 Million.

Currently, the market capitalization of Pandora Media, Inc. The stock now has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.32. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Pandora Media to $13.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. The Bank Of Montreal holds 1.82 million shares with $21.16M value, up from 7,500 last quarter. Trimble John sold 10,952 shares worth $102,771. Susquehanna Bancshares Inc restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $13.00 price objective on shares of Pandora Media in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Pandora Media Inc (NYSE:P) has declined 12.50% since June 9, 2016 and is downtrending. There’s no word on how much Sirius is looking to invest, but it’s likely that the investment would at least come close to, or match, KKR’s commitment. Equities analysts predict that Pandora Media will post ($0.52) EPS for the current fiscal year. The rating was maintained by Piper Jaffray on Tuesday, August 4 with “Overweight”. On Thursday, February 16 Herring Michael S sold $327,009 worth of Pandora Media Inc (NYSE:P) or 25,210 shares. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price on shares of Pandora Media in a report on Wednesday, April 19th.

Pandora’s stock is down 30 percent in the last 12 months, as the company faces stiff competition from services such as Sweden’s Spotify, Apple Inc’s Apple Music, Alphabet Inc’s Google Play Music and Amazon.com Inc’s Music Unlimited, which dominate the on-demand music service market.

Earnings per share (EPS) breaks down the profitability of the company on a single share basis, and for Pandora Media, Inc. the EPS stands at -0.24 for the previous quarter, while the analysts predicted the EPS of the stock to be -0.34, suggesting the stock exceeded the analysts’ expectations. The Firm delivers targeted messages to its listeners using a combination of audio, display and video advertisements. The stock of Pandora Media Inc (NYSE:P) has “Buy” rating given on Friday, October 23 by Stifel Nicolaus.

