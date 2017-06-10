Paris’ Notre-Dame’s assailant reportedly said, ‘This is for Syria’

France is under a state of emergency after a wave of militant attacks since early 2015 that have killed more than 230 people across the country.

The 40-year-old man, who was shot and wounded by police after lunging at the officer, had shouted that he was “a soldier of the caliphate” during the attack on Tuesday and that he was acting in revenge “for Syria”. Castaner said it “is very hard to anticipate” attacks when they were staged by people who were not on the police radar.

Speaking after the attack, Collomb said police found kitchen knives, a hammer and other unsophisticated weapons on the wounded assailant. “He was not working in conjunction with any body”, he said.

Paris law enforcement are treating the incident as a terrorist attack. A police official would not provide further information.

The incident happened around 4:30 p.m.

In September, Notre-Dame was already the scene of a scare after a auto full of gas canisters was found parked nearby.

Cops have warned members of the general public to stay away while a “security operation” is underway but refused to provide further details at this time. People inside Notre Dame, the nearby Sainte-Chappelle cathedral and bars and cafes in the area were told to stay inside.

A former USA ambassador to the United Nations was among the hundreds of people held inside Notre Dame Cathedral after a hammer-wielding man attacked police and was shot by an office.

“Frankly no one really paid attention to it”, Soderberg told CBSN. She tweeted a photo from inside as the events outside unfolded.

French gendarmes and police stand at the scene of a shooting incident near the Notre Dame Cathedral in Paris, France, June 6, 2017.

In September, three women were arrested after police found a vehicle loaded with gas cylinders abandoned near Notre Dame – with France’s interior ministry saying it was likely to have been an imminent attack. The Lord’s Prayer was recited in English and French, Soderberg said.

She said that police had sectioned off an area around the cathedral and down the street. Collomb said fighting terrorism was the president’s “number one” priority.

American tourist Lawrence Langner, 73, told AP that he suddenly heard a commotion and two detonations like gunshots. Looking down from his office, he saw a man inert on the square.

But he said the police response was “immediate and effective”.

According to media reports, the attacker took the police officer by surprise in front of the Paris police headquarters by assaulting him with a hammer, causing minor injuries; another officer responded by opening fire.

Paris is still reeling from an April attack at the Champs-Elysees that left a police officer dead. The wounded officer fired at the unnamed suspect twice, injuring the attacker who was later hospitalized, French police confirmed to Fox News.