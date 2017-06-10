Patty Jenkins Is Attached To Direct Wonder Woman 2

Wonder Woman will follow Diana (Gal Gadot) from her time as a princess of the Amazons, as she is trained to be an unconquerable warrior on the sheltered island paradise on which she was raised.

Gal Gadot is now lighting up cinema screens as the DC Comics female hero, a role made famous by Lynda Carter in ’70s TV show Wonder Woman. “We’re here to try to carry forth something so attractive that she really brought into the world and we just want it to go into the future”.

Although it has not been officially confirmed yet, Jenkins revealed to THR she had been contacted for the sequel to Wonder Woman and is contractually obligated to continue. Wonder Woman is the most expensive film to be directed by a woman.

Longtime Warner Bros. casting director Andrea Romano got the idea to cast Keri Russell as Diana Prince in part after seeing Russell’s performance as Jenna Hunterson in the film Waitress.

“I had no interest in Wonder Woman“, he said.

Or maybe Wonder Woman 2 is still completely in flux.

Steve Trevor (Chris Pine) is an American spy on the run, working under British intelligence to infiltrate the German army during World War I.

Wonder Woman has been certified fresh at Rotten Tomatoes, as 93 percent of critics have given the movie a positive review. “And we’re really happy about that!”

The studio already has an ambitious slate of films in the pipeline: Justice League is set to release in November, Aquaman is now in production and scheduled to hit theaters December 2018, while WB also has plans for Batman, Batgirl, Nightwing, and Gotham City Sirens movies.

Jenkins does hope to do other films in the meantime before returning to the Amazonian. Gadot’s Wonder Woman can be seen next in this November’s Justice League.

Truth be told, there probably isn’t a solid plan just yet as to what a Wonder Woman sequel would entail. Let us know in the comments!