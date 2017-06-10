Peacock takes out $500 in wine after crashing liquor store

Eventually the rescue was a success and the bird was taken into safety, leaving Ghanem to clean up a rather expensive, slippery mess. It turns out this amusing setup is what happened at a family-owned liquor store in the Los Angeles area.

Without a peep, the peahen strutted into the open door of the Royal Oaks Liquor Store in Arcadia on Monday.

An animal control officer tried to capture the stubborn bird, while at the same time, tried to rescue the innocent bottles of alcohol being sent to an early demise by the pretentious peacock. And that spooked Ghanem.

“It started jumping and knocking all the wine bottles down”, Ghanem said.

“He was trying to get it with the fishing net, and (the bird) jumped on the first wine bottle”. Manager Rani Ghanem then took notice, and tried to escort the unwelcome guest out of his store.

Startling footage has emerged of a peahen that recently went rogue in a liquor store in California, destroying bottles of wine and champagne worth almost $500. As soon as the peahen felt the net, it began jumping and flapping violently across a table packed with bottles, sending many crashing to the ground.

A cocky peacock broke bottles of wine and Champagne worth about $500 after making its way into an Arcadia liquor store.

“Yeah, he’s got expensive taste”, Ghanem told AP.

Well, I heard that you-a female peacock just looking for a little prosecco, or maybe a nice rosé-got into a little trouble down at the local liquor store this week! “He got away with it”.

Peacocks are protected by the city, so they often roam where they please.

While a peacock in a liquor store may seem unusual, peacocks are common in the area, where they were introduced by the city’s founder in the early 1900s, according to AP.