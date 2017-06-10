Penguins crush Predators to lead series

It ended with haymaker after haymaker – both literal and proverbial – from the ever resilient Pittsburgh Penguins.

Consider his description of the opening couple minutes Thursday in Game Five of the Stanley Cup Final when Crosby launched the Penguins toward a 6-0 win and a 3-2 series lead.

Nashville will need to come back big in Game 6 in front of their home crowd, barring an absolute miracle in Game 5, in order to stay alive in the series, and keep their hopes up for their first Stanley Cup title.

Crosby pushed the Penguins one step closer to another Stanley Cup with three assists in the 6-0 win Thursday.

“I wasn’t certain, but when they put the replay up on the scoreboard I sort of thought it was in”.

So do the Predators, who can’t get back to Smashville fast enough.

“It was just one of those games where they were going and we were trying to find it and didn’t really get it going at any point”, Rinne said.

Referee Dan O’Halloran announced it as a goal, giving Nashville a 2-1 lead 3:45 into the second. But things have escalated quickly between the two players and it was evident in Game 5 of the Stanley Cup Final.

Malkin, the second highest producing current player in the post-season after Crosby, wanted to do a better job himself of keeping and shooting the puck more. I don’t know why hockey people even bother with the relocation bluff anymore.

“He started last game in Nashville, he took it to a whole different level which is a level we’re accustomed to seeing”, former Dallas Stars defenseman Trevor Daley said.

Sullivan announced the decision following the morning skate on Thursday by simply stating Murray’s name when asked on the identity of his starter.

So here they are, each team having defended home ice twice, the Predators trying to be the first to sustain momentum and the Penguins trying to take control before the caravan heads back to Nashville, where the Predators are 9-1 in the playoffs. “I think Sid really understands the opportunity that this team has, and he’s not taking anything for granted”. We play here, at home.

Sullivan said earlier this series that the duo is most effective “when they’re playing the game the right way, they’re winning puck battles, they’re good on the wall, they’re stopping on pucks, they’re being hard to play against”.

Then things got chippy (and a little weird) for the game’s best player.

Crosby also hurled a water bottle on the ice during play, although no penalty was called and he later said it was an accident.

On the ensuing four-on-four play, Malkin took a feed from Kessel and fired a shot past Rinne to make it 3-0 with 10.2 seconds left in the first.

Saros stopped 12 of the 15 shots he faced. Crosby set up Sheary – playing on his 25th birthday – in the low slot for a 4-0 Pittsburgh lead at 1:19 on the first shot by either team in the period. Kessel ended a six-game goal drought 8:02 into the second. Moments later Crosby set up Justin Schultz for the game’s first goal. And if the Pens can push the pace and overwhelm Nashville the way they did on Thursday night, they could be returning to Pittsburgh as the first defending champions in almost two decades. “We have to win a road game”. A shot at a fifth awaits Sunday, though it’ll hardly be easy.

Not Crosby, who said Subban “likes the attention” and “wants to make stuff up”.

All Gaudreau has done with the opportunity is become the first player since Johnny Harms with the 1944 Chicago Blackhawks to score the first three goals of his National Hockey League career in a Cup final.