Penguins crush Predators to take 3-2 lead in Stanley Cup Final

He also took two penalties, the first of which was a matching minor with Crosby, who had punched him in the head repeatedly. But Crosby absolutely turned it on in the Cup Final, as we pointed out. Expect Rinne to be back in net for Game 6 in Nashville. Head coach Mike Sullivan expressed that the guys were thrilled to enter the Game 5 matchup and to be back in a home environment.

“No, I’m anxious about his record now at home and it’s been outstanding”, Fisher said. That was never more evident than on this play that came in the first period. After the third goal went by him to end the period, his night was over after allowing three goals on nine shots. Nashville was going to go into the locker room only down 2-0. Sidney Crosby had three assists, and goaltender Matt Murray had 24 stops in the shutout.

The first period featured another round in Crosby’s battle with P.K. Subban, as the two had a wrestling match behind the Penguins’ net.

“He doesn’t just show up to the rink and put his equipment on”, Sullivan said, noting Crosby’s “exceptional” care with regard to diet and other off-ice work. Bryan Rust scored to make it 4-0 and then Phil Kessel scored a little bit later.

Crosby chatted with an official from the bench, appearing to indicate he didn’t mean to throw the bottle. They’re now tied in the series 2-2.

“The playoffs in hockey have been awesome”, said Barkley, who accepted commissioner Gary Bettman’s invitation to attend Game 4 in Nashville.

But Pittsburgh’s 6-0 win in Game 5 was the second true blowout of the series and the fourth decided by three or more goals.

Malkin said Kessel would score, and the right winger did it 8:02 into the period. That that point Crosby displayed his sublime passing sixth sense, backhanding the puck to Conor Sheary, who flipped over Saros’s right pad on the first shot the Finnish goaltender faced.

As for Game 5, it may well be remembered as the game that Crosby won on his very first shift.

Pekka Rinne – Nashville’s netminder has apparently run into his Kryptonite, and that’s playing in Pittsburgh.

It’s Saros’ second appearance of the series after coming in late in Game 2. “I know you’re not allowed to do that, so I’m not going to start doing it in the Stanley Cup Final“.

The Penguins wasted little time to add onto the lead in the second period. Filip Forsberg leads Nashville with nine goals, Viktor Arvidsson has 10 assists and Roman Josi has 72 shots on goal. Malkin’s 10th goal of the playoffs came with the teams skating 4-on-4. Winning the first two games against a team you’re favored to beat, and yet you’re back at home for Game 5 with the series tied up, and the questions are starting to mount as your opponent has systematically dismantled your strongest weapons. I know I’m repeating myself here, but their 24 shots in Game 4 is their most in any game of the series.

The Pittsburgh Penguins will stick with Matt Murray for Game 5 of the Stanley Cup final. Only five players were held off the scoresheet for Pittsburgh. The teams combined for 100 penalty minutes (58 for Nashville, 42 for Pittsburgh). It’s his seventh goal of the playoffs. “This is awesome. We’re having a really good time”.

This was hardly the dine-and-dash assault levied by the Penguins in Games 1-2, when they twice blitzed their visitors for three goals in four-minute spans, but something more sustainable, fiercer. Chances are the Bruins might just see what they have in Anders Bjork, Danton Heinen and Jake DeBrusk for the open winger spot when training camp opens.

Prior to the game, a Predators fan tossed a catfish onto the ice.

This play certainly isn’t going to help Crosby’s reputation as a dirty player who is coddled by the league, nor should it.

The game began auspiciously for Pittsburgh when Sidney Crosby drew a holding call on Predators top-four defenseman Ryan Ellis, who was hurt later in the game and did not return.

The Predators say their watch party at Bridgestone Arena in Nashville was sold out nearly an hour before puck drop, with thousands of fans inside.