Penguins head home upbeat despite 0-fer in Nashville

Evgeni Malkin was right and the rout is on: The Penguins lead the Predators 5-0 in Game 5 of the Stanley Cup Final after a second-period goal by Phil Kessel.

The Pittsburgh Penguins scored early, often and seemingly at will Thursday night in a 6-0 win over the Nashville Predators in Game 5 of the Stanley Cup Final at PPG Paints Arena. It was one of four shots on goal for Crosby in the game.

The defending champions provided an emphatic and repeated reminder of what makes them such a hard out in a 6-0 demolition of the Nashville Predators in Game 5 of the Stanley Cup Final to take a 3-2 lead. “No two [arenas] are the same, and they can change from day to day, so it’s pretty much a game-by-game challenge”, says Dunn, who’ll also be an A1 for NBC Sports Olympics in PyeongChang, Korea, next year. Depth, defence and the resurgence of Pekka Rinne spurred the Preds to even up the best-of-seven series in Nashville, and now they return to Steeltown with a chance to jump in front of the defending champs when Game 5 rolls around on Thursday night. It had everything to do with a remarkable performance by the 34-year-old goaltender.

“I missed a couple shots that I probably don’t want to miss”, the fully-bearded Wisconsinite said after practice on Wednesday morning.

And then Jake Guentzel snapped that by scoring on the first shot against Pekka Rinne since the first period and that turned out to be the victor. He was able to stop Jake Guentzel on a point-blank shot, a Chris Kunitz breakaway.

The Penguins have home-ice advantage with three games remaining and are still the favorites at -131, while the Predators are listed at +111, according to BetOnline.

“That is, hands down, the best game that we’ve played in this series to this point”, Sullivan said. “I think when our team plays that way, we’re at our very best”. “Right now we’ve just got to focus on Game 6 at home and put all our energy in that one”. Rinne has a 5.41 goals-against average and.766 save percentage in parts of three road games this series. The Penguins chased Pekka Rinne with a three-goal barrage in the first period and kept it going against backup Juuse Saros to push the Predators to the brink of elimination for the first time during their run to the final.

Something the Penguins did more than anybody during the regular season when it led the National Hockey League in scoring.

Pittsburgh center Nick Bonino (ankle) remains a game-time decision. Now they’re two victories away from a title few saw coming.

Midway through the first period of Game 5, the Penguins have six shots to the Predators’ four. Then there’s the attraction of the Penguins looking to become the first team to repeat as Cup champions since the Detroit Red Wings in 1997 and 1998.

“I know it’s a nasty hole to be in”, Nashville coach Peter Laviolette said Tuesday. “I believe we have great leadership in our room. Could have had results in both those games”.

“You see it on the ice, but in talking with him and being around him you can see a different level of drive and commitment”, Penguins center Matt Cullen said. Though that style also generated opportunities for the Predators at the other end, don’t expect Pittsburgh to try and rein it in.

It took all of 91 seconds for Pittsburgh to get its swagger back.

Well, everything except the panic button.