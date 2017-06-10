Penguins open early 2-0 lead on Preds in Game 5

Pittsburgh took a 3-2 lead Thursday night by routing Nashville 6-0 in a game that did more than just put the Pens a win from the title.

The Penguins scored twice more after that in the first frame – Evgeni Malkin notably breaking through after two point-less games – and then Crosby kept it going moments into the second with another crafty set-up. A very noisy PPG Arena crowd got the Penguins going early. Game time is 8 p.m. Concession stands will be open, with $2 off Coors Light.

Only 91 seconds had elapsed in Game 5 of the Stanley Cup final and already Sidney Crosby had accomplished so much. He described Game 3 (five goals on 33 shots) as “OK” and Game 4 (three goals on 25 shots) as “pretty good” outside of the breakaway goal from Viktor Arvidsson which gave the Predators a 3-1 lead. We have a lot of confidence in our home building, and we have a lot of confidence in the way we have played this year. The Hockey News If they’re moving Nino, can we have him?

Subban drew laughs when he attributed a Game 3 run-in with Crosby to a discussion about Subban’s bad breath.

“He certainly had it going”, Ron Hainsey, one of six Penguin goal-scorers, said of Crosby.

Nashville will need more of that in Game 6 on Sunday if it hopes to force a deciding Game 7.

The two-time MVP’s eventful night included becoming the franchise’s all-time leading scorer in the Stanley Cup Final, a two-minute roughing penalty for trying to dribble Nashville defenseman P.K. Subban’s head on the ice near the end of the first period and what he said was an inadvertent flip of a water bottle onto the ice during play.

Now their playoff lives depend on being able to fire back when the two teams get together at Bridgestone Arena for Game 6.

Matt Murray bounced back from so-so performances during Pittsburgh’s lost weekend in Nashville to make 24 stops while also benefiting from a dominant performance by the guys in front of him.

Rinne performed superbly in two wins at home in Nashville, stopping 50-of-52 shots. Even if Subban had repeatedly done minor things that added up to Crosby losing his cool – it appears he’s holding Crosby’s leg during the tussle – that doesn’t justify Crosby pushing an opponent’s head into the ice.

“Even the artists are like, ‘Go Preds!’ And they’re wearing their jerseys”, she said. Not to discriminate, but Pittsburgh scored on the first shot on Predators backup Juuse Saros in the second period. “It’s a do-or-die game for us”, said Yannick Weber.

There was his quicksilver first shift, when Crosby split the Predators defense shortly after the opening faceoff, then rang shot off the left post while drawing a penalty from Nashville’s Ryan Ellis, who tried futilely to slow him down.

There was the slick blind backhand pass to Conor Sheary just 1:19 into the second period that made it 4-0.

Crosby started the second period the same way he started the first.

“We were on our toes tonight”, Schultz said.

Laviolette continued his steadfast support of the Finn, who was spectacular in the first three rounds and the primary reason for the club’s advancement to a first Stanley Cup final.