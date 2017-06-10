Penguins pummel Preds 6-0 in Game 5 rout

The Predators are hardly blaming Rinne for their predicament.

“We have no home ice, we knew that coming in”, coach Peter Laviolette said.

Crosby and P.K. Subban got into a wrestling match toward the end of the first period.

“You move forward here, you learn from it and we’ll be a lot better in our home rink”, said Predators forward James Neal.

“My sense of being around Geno is that his priorities are just trying to help this team win and trying to accomplish our team goals, which ultimately is a Stanley Cup“, Pittsburgh coach Mike Sullivan said of Malkin. “I think he’s a guy that is very complementary, regardless of who we put him with”. “[Game 5] I try to show my best game”. I’m at the point where I’m thrilled the Preds sold out their arena to watch Game 5 on the Jumbotron Thursday night.

The Predators are 9-1 at home in the playoffs, a place they will need to be a haven once again if they want to extend their improbable Cup run – and a flat-out odd final – back to Pittsburgh. When he raced in on the forecheck or went to the wall for a loose puck as one of Evgeni Malkin’s wingers, opposing skaters struggled to find time and space for playmaking. With 2 out of the last 3 games in Pittsburgh, it’s up to the Pens to regain control and win the series.

But the Predators had little to enjoy from this one.

Pittsburgh goaltender Matt Murray not only avoided losing three straight games for the first time in his career, but he also stopped 24 shots for his second shutout of these playoffs, the third in the postseason of his career.

Justin Schultz, Bryan Rust and Evgeni Malkin got on the scoreboard in the opening period for the Penguins. Rinne was lifted after allowing three goals on nine shots, while his replacement Juuse Saros surrendered three on 15 shots. The Predators are averaging 2.9 goals per game and are scoring on 18.9 percent of their power play opportunities.

The home team had plenty left in the tank and took the drama out of this pivotal game with three first-period goals. The Predators and Pittsburgh Penguins are scheduled to play Game 4 in the NHL hockey Stanley Cup Finals Monday. At least one of those wins will have to come in Pittsburgh, where Rinne has never won a game.

It’s all Penguins after the first period of Game 5 of the Stanley Cup Final.

Eventually, they should start going in. “You know how the ice is going to play”. Well, before Game 5, the Penguins’ biggest game to date, he offered up another prediction: It’s time for Phil the Thrill to explode.

Rust made it 2-0 just 6:43 into the game with a nasty backhand flip over Rinne’s glove. “I was trying to get out of there”.

The Predators’ other top candidates are defenseman Roman Josi and Ryan Ellis, who have combined for 17 points in 20 games. He also assisted the third goal for his first multi-point game since February. Drifting toward the back of the net, Crosby made a flawless backhand pass to Conor Sheary, who deposited the puck into the net to give Pittsburgh a 4-0 lead 79 seconds into the middle frame.

Saros relieved Rinne to start the second, but Pittsburgh upped its lead to 4-0 just 1:19 into the period on Sheary’s goal from Crosby. Or when there’s a 2-2 tie, the victor of Game 5 won the series 200 of 254 times.

Malkin entered the Stanley Cup Final as the odds-on Conn Smythe favourite.

“Even if I did, I would not tell you”, Murray said Wednesday when asked if he knew if he was starting Game 5. Lemieux, Steve Yzerman and Wayne Gretzky are the only players to captain back-to-back Cup winners in the last three decades – an esteemed group Crosby would join with one more win in Nashville on Sunday night.

Fans watch a pre-game concert as they wait to watch Game 4 of the NHL hockey Stanley Cup Finals between the Nashville Predators and the Pittsburgh Penguins on Broadway Street in Nashville, Tenn., Monday, June 5, 2017.