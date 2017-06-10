Penguins seize control from Predators in Stanley Cup Final series

And if the Pens can push the pace and overwhelm Nashville the way they did on Thursday night, they could be returning to Pittsburgh as the first defending champions in almost two decades. Anyone who suggests otherwise is oblivious to some of the over-the-line contact Nashville has doled out – both early in the series during their bouts with self-inflicted recklessness and throughout Game 5, especially long after Pittsburgh had wrapped up its punishing 6-0 victory.

The Penguins winger contributed a goal and two assists in Game Five, emerging from a slump that saw him put up two assists in the past six games.

Sidney Crosby, Penguins – The Penguins fed off their captain from the get-go and Crosby finished with three assists, the 56th multi-point playoff game of his career.

So do the Predators, who can’t get back to Smashville fast enough. “He’s just trying to hold me down”, said Crosby.

Finally, the game was won by the Penguins due to Evgeni Malkin’s goal.

Conor Sheary, Phil Kessel – just as linemate Malkin predicted – and 35-year-old playoff newbie Ron Hainsey also scored for the Penguins.

And Game 5 of a Stanley Cup Final full of twists and turns was not a good look for Crosby. “I don’t know what he was trying to do to my ankle”.

It was as bad a start as you could have expected.

He not only avoided losing three straight games for the first time in his career, he also stopped 24 shots for his second shutout of these playoffs, third in the postseason in his career.

On the ensuing power play Crosby set up Shultz for a slap shot for a 1-0 Penguins lead 1:31 into the first.

It took all of 91 seconds for Pittsburgh to get its swagger back. “We know how to move on”, Rust said. As of Friday afternoon, the “get-in” price for the cheapest available Game 6 ticket was $1,517. “We know it’s not going to be easy”. Pittsburgh is one win away from a Stanley Cup and Nashville can’t lose again.

The Pens didn’t look back from there and ended up scoring two more goals in the first period, which chased Rinne from the net after the first period for the second time in the series. “I didn’t say that”, Crosby said in response to Subban’s claim.

Rinne was lifted after allowing three goals on nine shots, while his replacement Juuse Saros surrendered three on 15 shots. Pittsburgh has gotten better, though, as the series has gone along.

Kessel broke a six-game goal drought – and made Malkin’s prediction Wednesday come true – when he scored from the high slot to make it 5-0 at 8:02 of the second.

There was his quicksilver first shift, when Crosby split the Predators defense shortly after the opening faceoff, then rang shot off the left post while drawing a penalty from Nashville’s Ryan Ellis, who tried futilely to slow him down. Hainsey was assisted by Malkin and Kessel.

The details were unclear after the game, But Ellis appeared to get hurt when he became tangled up with Pittsburgh’s Patric Hornqvist in front of the net about four minutes into the second period. “You’re in the Cup final, this is what it’s all about”. The past two help push things back up, but Crosby still sees a big drop in Game Score going from the previous three rounds to the final.

Sure, the Penguins would like to reward their fans by skating around home ice with the Stanley Cup, but it will be a lot less taxing if they can buck the trend and finish this in Game 6.

There is one statistic that made a difference in Game 5 and will make a difference in Game 6 – the Penguins have 20 players who have hoisted the cup, and several have done it a few times. Instead, his penalty was just one of 14 given to the Predators with 10 handed out to Pittsburgh for a total of 100 penalty minutes. With an assist on Sheary’s goal, Jake Guentzel tied the rookie playoff points record with 21 points. Wilson missed the first four games of the series with an unspecified lower-body injury.