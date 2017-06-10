Penguins shutout Predators to regain lead in Stanley Cup Final

From Malkin (goal and an assist) and Kessel (goal and two assists) to goals from Justin Schultz and Ron Hainsey to a shutout performance from Matt Murray, everyone in a Penguins jersey stepped up. Whether Laviolette will start goalie Pekka Rinne isn’t a question despite the 34-year-old Finn giving up three goals on nine shots before being pulled after the first period. After combining for zero points in Games 3 and 4, Malkin had a goal and an assist and Kessel a goal and two assists.

Nashville Predators head coach Peter Laviolette, center, talks with players during a timeout in the third period against the Pittsburgh Penguins in Game 4 of the NHL hockey Stanley Cup Finals Monday, June 5, 2017, in Nashville.

All five games of the series have been won by the home team with Game 6 ahead in Nashville on Sunday night.

He did not play in Games 1 and 2 of the Stanley Cup, but he appeared during Nashville’s wins to even up the series in Games 3 and 4.

Seven shots, in 16 power plays over the first four games.

This was a different Pittsburgh team than we had seen in the series – and that included the wins in Games 1 and 2. “It’s going to be a battle going in there and we need to steal one in their arena”.

The blue line has played admirable throughout the playoffs, but this postseason has also been a jaw-dropping realization in just how valuable Kris Letang is to this team. Pittsburgh’s one-sided win sets up the champs to repeat Sunday in Smashville. They won Game 7 to oust Anaheim in the first round after a victory in Game 6 that started a stretch where the Predators now are 13-1 over their past 14 playoff games in Nashville. Sullivan took over as Penguins coach midway through last season and was struck by how Crosby “controls everything within his power to be the very best”.

Sidney Crosby and P.K. Subban have built up quite the little rivalry during this year’s Stanley Cup Final.

Validation was sweet for the Penguins, who raced ahead early with three first-period goals, and emphatically shut the door on the game with a three-goal second period. Then came his finest work so far in Game 5, brilliance which was apparent on that opening shift.

“I’m not an official so I’m not going to judge what’s over the line and what’s not”, Subban said.

The Pens have now outscored Nashville 15-4 at home, with the majority of that damage coming at Rinne’s expense. The score had been predicted by Malkin and it came just seconds after Crosby threw a water bottle onto the ice as the play went by Pittsburgh’s bench, a move he told referees was unintentional. Phil Kessel gets the primary assist. “You’re in the Cup final, this is what it’s all about”.

Matt Murray bounced back from so-so performances during Pittsburgh’s lost weekend in Nashville to make 24 stops while also benefiting from a dominant performance by the guys in front of him.

“The real hockey starts now”, Subban said.

The Stanley Cup final has been a roller-coaster ride that way for the series’ two starting goaltenders. It’s about going back and forth, back and forth. Nashville F Colin Wilson made his series debut after missing the first four games with an undisclosed injury. Bonino has missed the past two games after taking a shot to the left foot or ankle.