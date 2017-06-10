Penguins to stick with goalie Matt Murray for Game 5

When the playoffs started in mid-April, the Predators were the last team in. “They’ve been great scorers for us the whole season”. Twelve different players had a point for the Penguins.

Second to Malkin with 27 points in the playoffs, the 29-year-old has emerged as the Conn Smythe Trophy favourite for what would be a second straight spring. “At this time of the season, both teams have played a lot of hockey”. So in the days leading up to Game 5 in Pittsburgh, the Penguins repeated a message: if they stick to the process, the results will come.

Like Hornqvist, Neal was drafted in the 2005 NHL Draft.

It took all of 91 seconds for Pittsburgh to get its swagger back.

Additionally, two minors to Hornqvist and two to Malkin on the Pittsburgh side.

Credited with a secondary assist on Phil Kessel’s goal and responsible for the Penguins’ sixth tally, the veteran defenseman finished with his first multi-point performance since February 4 when he still belonged to Carolina.

Malkin has the most points in the playoffs with 26 and Crosby is second with 24.

Then things got chippy (and a little weird) for the game’s best player. It’s only three games left.

Rinne was replaced by Juuse Saros, who allowed three goals on 10 shots in the second period as the Penguins won 6-0. But, more importantly, he played a role with a club that has more than enough firepower up front.

For Laviolette, who has now flip-flopped his goaltender four times in his last 11 Stanley Cup Final games coached, it is shades of the 2010 all over again.

“We know we’ve got to win one road game and then a home game to boot”.

The pressure should be on the Penguins because they don’t want to head to Nashville to face elimination, but the real pressure is on both teams.

Since the trade, Neal and the Predators have also seen three years of playoff action.

And goalie problems in Game 6 of the Stanley Cup Final are a special kind of hockey hell.

But let’s not forget about the third piece to this deal.

It was the first of two penalties called against Subban in Game 5. It’s his seventh goal of the playoffs.

Which meant open ice for Kessel and Malkin without Subban, who had shut them down, out there. Ryan Ellis took an early penalty and the Penguins scored on the power play.

Biggs has jumped around since the trade. Pre-game coverage begins at 6 p.m. ET on NBCSN with a special two-hour edition of NHL Live. They couldn’t do anything right.

Television ratings on NBC have been excellent thus far, up 24 percent over a year ago and spurred by the first-time appearance of the Predators and their rabid Tennessee fan base.

Wilson took part in the team’s morning skate at PPG Paints Arena and came off before P.A. Parenteau, who said he would not play. Two goals in 1:30 for the Pens. Save for a pair of flurries (one at the end of the first period in Game 1, the other at the beginning of the third period in Game 2) Nashville has been every bit Pittsburgh’s equal.

Picking a Winner – Predators or Penguins?

If the Penguins have it their way, that party won’t stop Sunday, and for months thereafter, with Lord Stanley’s Cup joining them once again for the ride.