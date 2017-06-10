Penguins up 2 in Cup chase

During game 1 of the Stanley Cup finals between the Pittsburgh Penguins and Nashville Predators – a fan made a decision to hurl a dead catfish on the ice for his and others amusement.

The opening period of Wednesday’s Game 2 between the Penguins and Predators was an eventful affair, but the best highlight came from Nashville’s Pontus Aberg. After recording the game-winner in Monday’s series opener, Guentzel scored Pittsburgh’s first two goals on Wednesday night, giving him an NHL-leading five game-winning playoff goals and 19 points in the postseason, the most of any American-born rookie in National Hockey League history.

The Pens rolled by Nashville 4-1 in Game 2 of the Stanley Cup Final.

Pekka Rinne closed his eyes and went back to a happy place.

He got a long rebound of a shot by Bryan Rust and took advantage of an open quarter of the net to make it 2-1. He has scored the winning goal in each of the first two games of the Final and his 12 goals are the second-highest total by a rookie in a playoff season and the most by an American-born rookie.

“We’re concerned about where the series is at”, Predators captain Mike Fisher said. Rinne appeared porous on Guentzel’s tying goal, then kicked out a fat rebound directly to the rookie for his second of the night. After going the entire third round without scoring, the Penguins rookie has found his touch again with three in the last two games. “At the end of each period is a big point in any game, and we were able to weather that storm”.

Guentzel’s second tally was part of a three-goal third period that helped swing the game in Pittsburgh’s favor. But two games into the final, he is now a reason why Nashville is down 2-0.

P.K. Subban and Malkin dropped the gloves for a fight after all the scoring.

“He’s mature beyond his years, and I think the guys feed off that calmness and that confidence he has”. The OCRegister wrote about the Penguins Game 2 victory and quoted Guentzel on his performance throughout these playoffs.

“It’s easy in a Stanley Cup game to come back in the room, everybody is quiet, nerves”, Subban said. “So we just thought if we cut his minutes, we’d get more productive minutes from him”. He allowed four goals on 11 shots in Game 1 and has allowed 20 goals over his past six games after allowing just 16 over his first 11 playoff games. “We know the ultimate goal is two more wins”. “We got to be in town”.

As much as Murray was not on his game Monday, he has still stopped 54 of 56 (.964) at even strength in the series vs. Nashville.

The Penguins kept them coming. Crosby’s line got caved in all night, and the Penguins won going away anyway. If he continues to play at this level they have no chance.

Penguins forward Jake Guentzel has tied Game 2 of the Stanley Cup Final against Nashville at 1-1 late in the first period.

Pittsburgh fish markets refused to sell the fish around the time of the game. It had to be a Nashville catfish, because it’s “more original to throw one of our catfish”. Authorities said Jacob Waddell, of Nolensville, Tenn., is facing charges after allegedly throwing a dead catfish onto the ice during the hockey game, including misdemeanor counts of possessing instruments of crime and disrupting meetings or processions, as well as a summary count of disorderly conduct.