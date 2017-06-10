Penguins wary, Preds ready as Game 2 looms

I know we’re missing a few guys on the blue line, most notably Kris Letang, but we’re still a team good enough to make it to the Stanley Cup Final.

Guentzel, who snapped an eight-game goalless drought when he pumped the victor by Rinne with 3:17 left in the series opener, tied it later in the period.

You could also argue that without Fleury stepping into the breach and carrying the Penguins through the better part of the first three rounds, they aren’t even in the Stanley Cup final.

Nashville will look to snap its two-game losing streak Saturday when the Predators host the Penguins in Game 3.

Guentzel’s five game-winners are a new National Hockey League rookie record, passing Chris Drury (Colorado, 1999) and Claude Lemieux (Montreal, 1986). There’s a bit of a changeling quality to this group as opposed to the one that beat San Jose in six games to win the Cup last spring. They thought they scored the first goal only to have it waved off following a coach’s challenge. Game 2 is Wednesday. Zach Smith, of Crafton, Pa., covers his Stanley Cup replica as he waits in the rain outside PPG Paints Arena before Game 2 of the NHL hockey Stanley Cup Final between the Pittsburgh Penguins and the Nashville Predators, Wedne. Unlike Monday, though, Murray was up to the task. They had been out-shot 32-19 at that point.

“Pekka has been excellent for us all year long”, Laviolette said after Game 2.

But that was all Murray would allow. He took a ton of heat for putting Murray back in the net during the Eastern Conference final after Fleury had played so well, but it was clearly the right decision, as hard as it must have been to make. He came into the series 1-5-2 with a.880 save percentage and 3.57 goals-against average in his career against the Penguins, numbers that ticked in the wrong direction even though he spent a majority of three periods standing in his crease with nothing to do while his teammates were at work at the other end of the ice. NBC was the No. 1 network overall in both markets during the game. “The ups and downs of previous series, I mean, the way we did in the first round, then on to the second, each time kind of presented a different challenge”. Aberg cut past him and to the front of the net, holding onto the puck before lifting a forehand past goalie Matt Murray for his second playoff goal. They are 7-1 inside Bridgestone Arena this postseason with the lone loss coming in overtime.

The only thing perhaps more daunting than that history is Rinne’s vs. Pittsburgh. The 34-year-old goalie is the main reason Nashville’s season will extend into June for the first time.

Therefore, prosecutors are dropping charges filed against a Tennessee man for doing just that in Pittsburgh during the opening of the Stanley Cup Final. Rinne allowed eight goals on just 36 shots in the first two games. After going the entire third round without scoring, the Penguins rookie has found his touch again with three in the last two games. If he continues to play at this level they have no chance.

Nashville scored on only one of its 38 shots at Penguins goalie Matt Murray, getting the first goal of the game when Pontus Aberg danced around Pittsburgh defenseman Olli Maatta and patiently waited before lifting a forehand into the net at 12:57 of the first period. Sure, Guentzel was huge again, but it was each team’s goaltending that was the difference in Game 2.