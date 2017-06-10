Pepe unhappy with Real Madrid exit

The Portuguese’s transformation from flying winger to an out and out goalscorer now looks complete as he turned up on the biggest stage yet again to add a brace to his collection of 40 goals this season; the first time in six years that he has scored less than 50 goals.

Messi will pick up a huge €30 million per season after tax, which equates to a staggering £500,000 per week, with the news providing Barca a boost after a mediocre season.

Meanwhile, Diego Costa has also revealed that Conte has sent him a text message to say he is no longer wanted at the club whilst away on worldwide duty with Spain.

As per MARCA, the deal could be fastened in the coming days with De Gea now on global duty with Spain, who take on Colombia in an worldwide friendly tonight.

“Chelsea contacted me by text to tell me I am not needed”, the Blues forward said.

But Pepe has plenty of questions over his exit, saying: “I don’t want to blame anyone”.

And the side’s transfer ban until 2018 has also made a move seem all but an unlikely event.

It was believed that the Red Devils would had been prepared to break the world record transfer fee that they set last summer in an attempt to bring the French global to the Premier League.

Hazard underwent an ankle operation this week and will be out for up to three months, which makes the Algerian more of a priority.

The Costa Rican worldwide came under fire many times last season for his shaky displays but according to the report, his job between the posts is right now safe.

Juventus left-back Alex Sandro is believed to be another priority, though the Brazilian is valued by the Bianconeri at £45 million, which could prove problematic.

Lazio have arranged a meeting with forward Keita Balde.

Despite losing his important role with Madrid, Pepe proved he was still among the very best defenders on the continent previous year when he was Portugal’s most consistent player in its run to the European Championship title in France.

The Portuguese worldwide spent 10 years with Real Madrid after joining from Porto, but says he left the club without exchanging a word with his coach. Here are seven players who are reportedly on the club’s axe list.

And according to the Mirror’s Ciaran Kelly, Man United are in pole position to sign the Slovenian global – despite Atletico’s failed appeal against a transfer ban which means they can not register new players until January 2018 – after making contact with his representatives in March.

“It is clear that I will not continue in Real Madrid“.

Pepe who was born in Brazil but plays for Portugal is rumoured to be on the radar of Paris Saint-German and other top English Premier League clubs and in his letter which was posted on his Instagram page.