Perez Dodges Question About Clinton’s DNC Criticism

“I had to inject money into it to keep it going”. Who can forget her acerbic comments during the 1992 presidential race? OFA, he says, “created a shadow organization that was recruiting the same volunteers [as the DNC], using resources from a very limited number of donors, and therefore, as a result it weakened the DNC and the impact that the DNC and state parties could have on politics during [Obama’s] tenure”. “The campaign should look internally at its own data problems. Real question is who’s feeding Clinton bad info and why??” “This is a partywide failure, and it will require more than just banishing the Clintons from politics”, is how Nathan Robinson, the editor of Current Affairs puts it. And even if Trump’s operatives helped “weaponize” information gleaned from the meddling – as Clinton claimed without citing evidence other than hearsay – saying so publicly without proof may undermine the case against the Russians among those who will simply chalk up the charges to partisan whining. “And they were constantly adding data to the file”.

Failed Democratic presidential candidate Hillary Clinton once refused to fly together with former First Lady Michelle Obama and instead asked for a separate plane.

“I inherit nothing from the Democratic Party”. Such actions, in any event, would have been beyond the control of Clinton and the Democrats.

“It’s always healthy whether you win or lose to do some introspection on what went right and what went wrong”.

Still, there were elements of Clinton’s argument that are hard to dispute.

Hillary Clinton had no plan to make news – let alone go after the Democratic National Committee. “It’s undisputed how close the margin was in the three states that made the difference”, said Terry Shumaker, a longtime Clinton friend and former USA ambassador to Trinidad. “We’re totally focused on building an infrastructure for success”. “We lost Senate seats, governors seats, and what it reflects is that we have to up our game at the DNC”. “But it doesn’t help the party win races”, the aide said.

“Tom has said before that the DNC was not firing on all cylinders and that’s why he did a top to bottom review that included technology”.

The Fox News Research team totaled up the Clinton excuses and found a whopping 24 items, including James Comey, Russia, misogynists and both the Republican and Democratic parties.

“Crooked Hillary Clinton now blames everybody but herself, refuses to say she was a awful candidate”, he tweeted.

“I get the nomination, so I’m now the nominee of the Democratic Party”, she said.

Despite her loss, the associate said, she was pleased to leave the party without a debt “and she turned over her email list and her data, something that Bernie Sanders did not do and has not done”.