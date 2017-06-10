Perfect shot: Durant’s late 3 gives Warriors 3-0 Finals lead

The great shooting has helped Golden State absorb quite a punch from LeBron James in the opening 12 minutes.

Golden State hit an NBA Finals record nine 3-pointers in the first quarter to take a 39-32 lead over the Cavaliers in Game 3 on Wednesday night.

The Cavaliers need to win Game 3 to have any shot at getting back into this series.

Sometimes, the other team is just better.

Golden State Warriors forward Kevin Durant (35) celebrates with teammates after the Warriors defeated the Cleveland Cavaliers 118-113 in Game 3 of basketball’s NBA Finals in Cleveland, Wednesday, June 7, 2017.

Golden State Warriors win in 6: 15.75%. But we are here, we’re more focused on what happened past year when we were up 2-0 and we came here and the series shifted.

Still, Lue, the Cavs’ cool-under-pressure coach, believes his team can equal the Warriors’ frenetic pace and flip the script as it did in 2016.

None won as dominantly as this team, which has four versatile All-Stars – including two former league MVPs – in their prime. When people tell me I’m great, I remind myself that I can always be better.

“I’m not making a change”, he said. You have an opportunity to sign one of the best players, and you can do it, go ahead and do it.

If not for their meltdown previous year, the Warriors, whose record-setting 73-win season got lost in the Finals aftermath, would be looking for a third straight crown.

LeBron James, however, insists that Cleveland would resist changing their style of play on offence because they “don’t play slowdown basketball”.

They have been the best team nearly from the opening tap of the regular season. “For example try not to throw the ball to LeBron early in the game and let him dunk with 20,000 people going insane”.

“We have a huge hurdle to get over”, Warriors guard Stephen Curry said of their visit to the Quicken Loans Arena.

“I want to win just as bad as they do and obviously they probably got a bad taste in their mouth after what happened last year and we had one in our mouth last year from what happened the year before”, James said.

“No, we made that mistake of circling 73 and worrying about the wrong thing before”. For the Warriors, a win will make them the first National Basketball Association team to get through the playoffs with four series sweeps, 16-0.

“I got out of the shower and my phone was buzzing”.

The Warriors also have a chance to be No. 2 in ANY season.

“He was the closer”, said Irving. He was coming off a disappointing Finals in which the heavily favored Heat lost to the Mavericks and now it looked like Miami wouldn’t get out of the East a year later.

Neither will turn 30 until next year, while Thompson and Green are only 27.

They very easily could be playing for a third straight championship.

They look ready to play for many more.

“I never been in this position before”, said Durant, long accused of not being able to win the big game. “They have their youth, they have their health”.

“They understand the power that they possess together, and I think that’s an important dynamic”.