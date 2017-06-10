Philippine military says 13 soldiers killed in Friday’s battle with militants

Thirteen Philippine marines have been killed in fresh gunbattles with Islamist militants who have overrun parts of a southern city, a military spokesman said Saturday, in a dramatic surge in the toll from two weeks of fierce fighting.

The marines were conducting a house-to-house search for militants allied with Islamic State (IS) who are still occupying parts of Marawi when the battle erupted on Friday, said Lieutenant Colonel Jo-ar Herrera.

Military spokesman Colonel Edgard Arevalo said the marines were killed in day-long close-quarter combat on Friday.

The U.S. embassy confirmed it had offered support, at the request of the Philippines government, but gave no details.

A US P3 Orion surveillance plane was seen flying over the town on Friday (local time), but there has been no evidence that the United States has put troops on the ground there.

The cooperation between the longtime allies is significant because President Rodrigo Duterte, who came to power a year ago, has taken a hostile stance towards Washington and has vowed to eject USA military trainers and advisers from his country.

Thousands of Marawi’s 200,000 inhabitants fled the city after Islamic State-linked militants executed civilians, while the nation battled a deadly casino attack last week labelled as a ‘terrorist’ act by a top Philippine lawmaker.

“Local terrorists have used the mosques as their safe haven and at the same time battle defensive position”, making it hard for soldiers to flush out the remaining militants still holed up in the city, he said.

The Philippines is majority Christian, but Mindanao has a significant population of Muslims and Marawi City is overwhelmingly Muslim.

U.S. troops will not fight, but provide technical support, Philippines military say.

He said the Philippines military are validating reports that two brothers leading the Maute Islamist militant group were killed. Military officials believe Hapilon is still in the town.

USA forces are providing the Philippines with technical assistance to end the siege in Marawi but it has no boots on the ground, the Philippines military said on Saturday.